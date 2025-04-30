Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

President William Ruto shakes hands with Professor Makau Mutua, whom he appointed Senior Advisor on Constitutional Affairs on April 30, 2025.

Top stories

Ruto Appoints Prof Makau Mutua as Senior Adviser on Constitutional Affairs

Mutua, a former spokesperson for the Azimio la Umoja coalition, becomes the latest ally of opposition leader Raila Odinga to join the government following the March 2025 pact between Ruto and Odinga to form a broad-based government.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 30 – President William Ruto has appointed Prof Makau Mutua as the Senior Adviser on Constitutional Affairs in the Executive Office of the President.

In a statement posted on X, the President described Mutua as a seasoned legal expert with extensive experience in constitutional and human rights matters.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“I have appointed Prof Makau Mutua as the Senior Advisor of Constitutional Affairs in the Executive Office of the President. Prof Mutua brings a wealth of experience in legal, constitutional and human rights matters,” Ruto said.

Mutua, a former spokesperson for the Azimio la Umoja coalition, becomes the latest ally of opposition leader Raila Odinga to join the government following the March 2025 pact between Ruto and Odinga to form a broad-based government.

The appointment, however, has stirred discontent among some ODM members, who have opposed the pact and pledged to chart a separate course ahead of the 2027 elections.

Prof Mutua’s appointment comes a week after Ruto named Jaoko Oburu Odinga—son of Siaya Senator Oburu Odinga—as Special Advisor for Economic Empowerment and Sustainable Livelihoods.

A Kenyan-American scholar, Mutua is a former dean of the SUNY Buffalo School of Law and currently teaches international human rights, international business transactions, and international law.

He has long been a close ally of Odinga, having served as spokesperson for his 2022 presidential campaign. He is also a former Vice President of the American Society of International Law and chaired Kenya’s 2003 Task Force on the Establishment of a Truth, Justice, and Reconciliation Commission.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Fifth Estate

DR. HESBON OWILA: Kenya Kwanza’s Dwindling Promise — and a Thin Thread of Hope

Those who overwhelmingly placed their faith in this leadership have, over the past year, watched their belief crumble.

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

(WATCH) Murkomen Accuses Uhuru of Exploiting Youth’s Plight to Taint Ruto Regime

NAIROBI, Kenya April 26 – Interior and National Administration CS Kipchumba Murkomen has told off former president Uhuru Kenyatta for calling on the youth...

4 days ago

Top stories

Ruto Among World Leaders at Pope Francis’ Funeral In Rome

Other expected guests include US President Donald Trump, Argentine President Javier Milei, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., leader...

4 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

(WATCH) ODM leader Raila Odinga defends Orengo and Nyong’o over their remarks on the broad-based government

4 days ago
President Ruto and his Cabinet sanctioned the day to be a public holiday to allow Kenyans participate in the tree-planting exercise President Ruto and his Cabinet sanctioned the day to be a public holiday to allow Kenyans participate in the tree-planting exercise

Top stories

Kenya loses Sh870 Billion Annually to Climate Change, Dr. Kalua Green Says Warning of Missed Green Goals

This alarming trend is threatening President William Ruto’s vision of transforming Kenya into a global environmental hub, including his ambitious plan to plant 15...

6 days ago

Focus on China

(WATCH) Ruto Welcomed to China with 21-Gun Salute and guard of honour

President William Ruto was officially welcomed to the People’s Republic of China by his host, President Xi Jinping, with a 21-gun salute at the...

6 days ago

Focus on China

(WATCH) President Ruto holds bilateral talks with President Xi Jinping in China

BEIJING, China April 24 – President William Ruto was officially welcomed to the People’s Republic of China by his host, President Xi Jinping, with...

6 days ago

Focus on China

Ruto Welcomed to China with 21-Gun Salute Ahead of Talks With Xi

In a keynote address at Peking University on Wednesday, Ruto warned that ongoing trade tariff wars between the United States and other nations risk...

6 days ago