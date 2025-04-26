Ruto Among World Leaders at Pope Francis’ Funeral In Rome

0 SHARES Share Tweet

April 26 – Kenyan President William Ruto is among world leaders who have gathered in Vatican City and lined the streets of Rome on Saturday to bid a final farewell to Pope Francis, who will be remembered for championing the rights of migrants and the poor, as well as his efforts to reshape the Catholic Church.

The funeral Mass is being held on the steps of St. Peter’s Basilica, one of the Church’s most sacred sites, with more than 50 world leaders and 11 reigning monarchs in attendance.

Other expected guests include US President Donald Trump, Argentine President Javier Milei, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., leader of the world’s largest Catholic nation.

The Vatican has prepared for as many as 250,000 people to fill St. Peter’s Square, with another million expected to line the six-kilometre (3.7-mile) procession route from Vatican City to the Basilica di Santa Maria Maggiore, where Pope Francis will be laid to rest.

Around the world, an estimated 1.4 billion Catholics are expected to watch the funeral of the first Latin American pope, who died at the age of 88 following a stroke on Easter Monday. His death came just a day after he appeared in St. Peter’s Square to bless the faithful.

Over the past week, nearly 250,000 mourners filed past the late pope’s body as it lay in state inside St. Peter’s Basilica. His coffin was sealed on Friday evening during a liturgical rite led by Cardinal Camerlengo Kevin Farrell, the Church’s acting head.

On Saturday morning, as sunlight gleamed off the massive travertine columns of St. Peter’s Square, the funeral Mass began with the chant, sung in Latin: “Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him.”

A Bible reading was delivered in English, followed by a “Prayer of the Faithful” in various languages including French, Arabic, Portuguese, Polish, German, and Mandarin—symbolic of the pope’s global outreach.

The Mass features a homily, communion, and will conclude with a final commendation and farewell. Pope Francis had personally approved the day’s proceedings in June 2024, emphasising simplicity and humility—values he championed throughout his papacy. The Vatican stressed that the funeral should reflect his identity as a pastor and disciple of Christ, rather than that of a worldly leader.

Francis, who chose his papal name in honour of St. Francis of Assisi, sought to reflect his lifelong commitment to the homeless and disadvantaged. In keeping with his wishes, a group of poor and needy individuals will be present on the steps leading to the Basilica di Santa Maria Maggiore to pay their final respects before his burial.

The pope’s final procession will weave through the streets of Rome, passing landmarks such as Piazza Venezia and the ancient Colosseum. He will be buried privately at Santa Maria Maggiore, becoming the first pope in more than three centuries to be interred at the historic church.

Pope Francis, elected in 2013, was the first Latin American pope and the first Jesuit to lead the Catholic Church. His papacy was marked by a commitment to social justice, outreach to marginalised communities, and efforts to elevate the role of women within the Church. He also took significant steps to address clerical sexual abuse scandals, although some critics maintain that more action was needed.

Throughout his leadership, he faced internal divisions within the Church, particularly over issues such as same-sex relationships. He famously said, “Who am I to judge?” when asked about sexual orientation, while also upholding the Church’s teaching on homosexuality.

Francis also clashed with the Trump administration over immigration policies, and criticised the use of theology to defend them. One of his final meetings was with US Vice President JD Vance, in a brief encounter on Easter Sunday.

As cardinals prepare to convene in conclave to select the next pope, a contest is expected between those wishing to continue Francis’ progressive path and others advocating for a return to more traditional values.

Among the mourners gathered in Vatican City, many expressed admiration for his leadership.

“He opened many doors,” said Laura Grund, a Catholic from Leipzig, Germany. “The Church is now more open.”

Sister Luisa, a nun from Munich, described Francis as a man of profound humility.

“He was a very simple man, who loved other people,” she said. “We feel very blessed, but also deep sorrow.”