Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Africa

Result of Gabon’s first post-coup poll to be known soon

The coup mastermind Gen Brice Oligui Nguema changed the constitution to allow him to run for the presidency.

Published

The authorities in Gabon have said that provisional results from Saturday’s presidential election – the first since the 2023 coup that ousted Ali Bongo from power – will be known later on Sunday.

The coup mastermind Gen Brice Oligui Nguema changed the constitution to allow him to run for the presidency.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Ahead of the election, critics argued the constitution and electoral code were designed to give the military man a comfortable pathway to the top job.

The August 2023 coup brought an end to the rule by the Bongo dynasty, which had been in power for more than five decades.

Some opposition heavyweights who could have seriously challenged Oligui Nguema at the polls were excluded from the race.

Eight hopefuls are in the running to become president, with only one woman in the race – Gninga Chaning Zenaba.

Other presidential challengers include former Prime Minister Alain Claude Bilie-by-Nze, who served under the Bongo regime, as well as two stalwarts of the former ruling PDG party, Stéphane Germain Iloko and Alain Simplice Boungouères.

Whoever wins the election will have the burden of ridding the country of corruption, bad governance, and other ills which characterised the Bongos’ time in power.

Turn out on Saturday in some polling stations in the capital, Libreville, seemed high with long queues of voters eager to cast their ballots.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The election was largely peaceful, with some observers and candidates praising the conduct of the polls.

Earlier in the day, Oligui Nguema said the elections, which he described as transparent, would usher the country and its people into a new republic.

However, Bilie-by-Nze alleged that there were some problems at polling stations which could potentially lead to fraud.

The small oil- and timber-rich central African nation is home to just 2.5 million people. Despite its resources, about 35% of the population still live below the poverty line of $2 (£1.50) a day.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Africa

Coup leader seeks win in first vote since Gabon army takeover

A total of eight candidates are in the running to become president, with only one woman in the race - Gninga Chaning Zenaba.

1 day ago

Africa

Gabon holds its breath as coup mastermind eyes presidency

Every day, 40-year-old Landry Obame-Mezui drives a taxi in Gabon’s capital Libreville. But it’s not just any taxi. It’s a sparkling, brand-new white car...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Economic strain palpable across political divide, govt supporters hesitant to admit: TIFA

The pollster noted that despite hesitancy by pro-government supporters to admit that they were facing economic hardships worse than they did a year earlier,...

December 13, 2023

World

Gabonese transitional PM names transitional cabinet

LIBREVILLE, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) — Raymond Ndong Sima, Gabonese transitional prime minister, on Saturday published the list of 26 members of his government.  According...

September 10, 2023

World

Another coup in Africa as army ousts Ali Bongo in Gabon

LIBREVILLE, Gabon, Aug 30 – Another coup was underway in Africa Wednesday after officers announced they had taken over power from President Omar Bongo....

August 30, 2023

Africa

Gabon elections: how the Bongo family’s 56-year rule has hurt the country and divided the opposition

Ali Bongo, son of former president Omar Bongo who ruled the country from 1967 to 2009), has the backing of the ruling Parti Démocratique Gabonais (PDG), founded...

August 21, 2023

Kenya

IEBC will only get Sh17b for polls

NAIROBI, Kenya, May, 19 – Parliament’s Justice and Legal Affairs Committee has rejected a request from the Independent Electoral and Boundary Commission’s (IEBC) for...

May 19, 2012