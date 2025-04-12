Reprieve for Moses Kuria as High Court Blocks Property Auction After Wife’s Objection

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya April 12 – President William Ruto’s Senior Economic Advisor, Moses Kuria, has secured a temporary reprieve after the High Court restrained Equity Bank from auctioning his properties.

The order was issued on Friday following an objection by his wife, Joyce Njambi.

Justice Mogeni issued the interim order barring any dealings with the contested properties—apartment blocks in Ruaka and Juja—pending the hearing of the application on April 30, 2025.

“THAT meanwhile there shall be no dealings of any manner with the suit property awaiting the hearing of this application,” the court ruled.

The judge warned of penal consequences for disobedience and directed that the application be served within three days, with both parties granted three days to file responses and brief submissions, not exceeding three pages.

His wife filed an objection days after a High Court cleared the way for the auction over a Sh50 million unpaid loan.

Justice Aleem Visram had rejected Kuria’s urgent application to stop the sale, noting that he had failed to honour repayment agreements and did not meet the threshold for an injunction.

Kuria took the loan from Equity Bank in December 2017 to finance the construction of rental units.

Court documents show he defaulted on agreed payments of Sh402,832 monthly and later failed to comply with a revised payment plan involving Sh6.4 million by March 28, Sh5 million by April 15, and a final Sh11.5 million by April 30.

Equity Bank, through its representative Kariuki King’ori, said Kuria was given ample time and had engaged in multiple meetings but still failed to pay. The bank instructed Garam Investments Ltd to auction the properties to recover the debt.

However, with Justice Mogeni’s restraining order now in place, the auction has been temporarily suspended, pending further direction from the court at the end of April.