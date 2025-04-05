Renowned Human Rights Lawyer Pheroze Nowrojee Dies

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 5 – Renowned human rights lawyer and Senior Counsel Pheroze Nowrojee has died, fellow lawyers have confirmed.

MP and fellow lawyer Otiende Amolo expressed his sorrow in a post on X, saying: “Quite saddened to learn that my senior, Senior Counsel Pheroze Nowrojee has passed on! A quintessential advocate who presented the best in court advocacy. Rest in power, Senior!”

Veteran lawyer and former MP Gitobu Imanyara also paid tribute, saying: “I know all of you will be as shocked as I am to learn that our friend, our mentor and a great patriot Pheroze Nowrojee has passed on a few hours ago. What a loss to the legal profession and to this country. As we mourn his death, let us also celebrate an exemplary life well lived.”

Nowrojee was widely respected for his unwavering defence of human rights, constitutionalism, and the rule of law, and mentored generations of lawyers across the country.