Kenya

‘Re-assign Isaboke to avert conflict due to GoTV-Kenya links,’ – MPs tell President Ruto

“In order to avert any potential conflict of interest with respect to the claims relating to part ownership of GoTV Kenya Limited, the appointing authority should reassign the nominee to a different State Department upon taking the oath of office,” the Committee Report stated.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 16 – The National Assembly is set to approve Mbeere North MP Geoffrey Ruku and Hannah Cheptumo as suitable candidates to serve as Cabinet Secretary for Public Service and Cabinet Secretary for Gender, respectively.

This follows the recommendations of the Committee on Appointments, chaired by Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, which found that Ruku and Cheptumo demonstrated a clear understanding of the administrative, technical, and topical issues relevant to their respective dockets.

The House is also expected to approve 13 Principal Secretary nominees for various positions.

However, the nomination of Stephen Isaboke as Principal Secretary for Broadcasting and Telecommunications hangs in the balance.

The Departmental Committee on Communication, Information and Innovation supported his approval on the condition that he be reassigned to a different State Department.

Other nominees include:

Aden Abdi Millah (Shipping and Maritime Affairs)

Michael Loikianu Lenasalon (Devolution)

Abdulrazak Shaukat (Science, Research and Innovation)

Caroline Karugu (East African Community Affairs)

Carren Achieng (Children Welfare Services)

Fikirini Jacobs (Youth Affairs and Creative Economy)

Abdisalan Ibrahim (National Government Coordination)

Cyrell Wagunda (Public Investments and Asset Management)

Boniface Makokha (Economic Planning)

They will be sworn into office upon the House’s approval of the Committee’s recommendations on their nominations.

