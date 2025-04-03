Raila’s longtime aide George Oduor to be buried on Friday next week

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 3 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s long-serving bodyguard and personal aide George Oduor will be buried next Friday at his Ndori home in Bondo Constituency.

Oduor who has been Odinga’s private bodyguard for over three decades passed on at a Nairobi hospital.

“Our comrade George Oduor will be laid to rest on Friday 11/4/2025 at his home in Ndori, next to Bondo. Meanwhile, condolence books have been opened at Chungwa House on Loyiangalani drive in Lavington and JOOF offices in Upper Hill, Matumbato road,” the Orange Democratic Movement Party indicated in a statement.

In his tribute, Odinga has described his long-serving bodyguard and personal aide, George Oduor, as a pillar of support, a person who was always present regardless of circumstances, and a dependable figure in his life.

“I will miss George, and I am sorry for the many friends who already miss him. To his wife, Carol George, his entire family, colleagues, and friends, I offer Mama Ida’s and the entire Jaramogi family’s sincere condolences on this devastating loss. May the Almighty rest his soul in eternal peace,” Odinga said.

Odinga also noted that Oduor had been serving the family of Jaramogi Oginga Odinga since the 1980s.