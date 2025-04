0 SHARES Share Tweet

Nairobi, Kenya Apr 2 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s longtime aide, George Oduor, has died.

Oduor passed away at Nairobi West Hospital after a two-week admission.

He was a familiar figure alongside the former PM in public appearances.

“It is true George has rested,” an official close to Odinga told Capital FM News.

Oduor had been a close associate of Odinga for many years, often seen by his side at political events and public engagements.