Raila says longtime aide George Oduor, was ‘a dependable rock through tumultuous periods’

NAIROBI, Kenya – April 3 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has described his long-serving bodyguard and personal aide, George Oduor, as a pillar of support, a person who was always present regardless of circumstances, and a dependable figure in his life.

Oduor, who had served as Odinga’s private bodyguard for over three decades, passed away at a Nairobi hospital.

“I will miss George, and I am sorry for the many friends who already miss him. To his wife, Carol George, his entire family, colleagues, and friends, I offer Mama Ida’s and the entire Jaramogi family’s sincere condolences on this devastating loss. May the Almighty rest his soul in eternal peace,” Odinga said.

Raila also noted that Oduor had been serving the family of Jaramogi Oginga Odinga since the 1980s.

“We have stood, fallen, and risen together. He has been a vigilant, calm, confident, and extremely professional aide, dedicated to his duty and a dependable rock by my side all these years through tumultuous periods,” the former PM said.

Oduor was known as the most visible member of Odinga’s security detail, having undergone VIP protection training both locally and internationally.

“You were more than an aide to Baba. You offered us brotherly advice and sought to mentor us,” Kileleshwa MCA Robert Alai said in tribute.

Oduor, who was also said to be a police reservist, featured in numerous historical moments captured on social media.