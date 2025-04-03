Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Headlines

Raila says longtime aide George Oduor, was ‘a dependable rock through tumultuous periods’

“We have stood, fallen, and risen together. He has been a vigilant, calm, confident, and extremely professional aide, dedicated to his duty and a dependable rock by my side all these years through tumultuous periods,” the former PM said in his message of comfort to the Late Odour’s family

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya – April 3 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has described his long-serving bodyguard and personal aide, George Oduor, as a pillar of support, a person who was always present regardless of circumstances, and a dependable figure in his life.

Oduor, who had served as Odinga’s private bodyguard for over three decades, passed away at a Nairobi hospital.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“I will miss George, and I am sorry for the many friends who already miss him. To his wife, Carol George, his entire family, colleagues, and friends, I offer Mama Ida’s and the entire Jaramogi family’s sincere condolences on this devastating loss. May the Almighty rest his soul in eternal peace,” Odinga said.

Raila also noted that Oduor had been serving the family of Jaramogi Oginga Odinga since the 1980s.

“We have stood, fallen, and risen together. He has been a vigilant, calm, confident, and extremely professional aide, dedicated to his duty and a dependable rock by my side all these years through tumultuous periods,” the former PM said.

Oduor was known as the most visible member of Odinga’s security detail, having undergone VIP protection training both locally and internationally.

“You were more than an aide to Baba. You offered us brotherly advice and sought to mentor us,” Kileleshwa MCA Robert Alai said in tribute.

Oduor, who was also said to be a police reservist, featured in numerous historical moments captured on social media.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

National Assembly Extends IEBC Selection Panel Deadline by 2 Weeks

The motion, jointly backed by Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah and Minority Leader Junet Mohammed, sparked debate, with Junet urging patience and confidence in the...

10 hours ago

crime

IG Kanja confirms search still ongoing to find unaccounted police officer in Haiti

"The search is still on for the unaccounted officer, and all efforts are being made to ensure we find him. I want to assure...

14 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

ODM accusses Wiper of seeking to scuttle IEBC reconstitution

Sifuna dismissed the accusations as politically motivated and aimed at discrediting ongoing efforts to reform the electoral body.

16 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DP Kindiki declares war on miraa cartels, assures farmers of govt Support

Kindiki assured farmers that the government is committed to improving their earnings by dismantling exploitative networks in the miraa sector.

17 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Surge in South Sudan fefugees poses challenge to integration plans: Mudavadi

Mudavadi warned that the influx, coupled with ongoing security concerns along the Ethiopia and Somalia borders, presents a major challenge to Kenya’s refugee management...

17 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto directs Kindiki to lead war against miraa cartels to protect farmers

President Ruto acknowledged the persistent issues in agriculture, highlighting the damaging effects of cartels on the miraa sector.

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Suspended Bomas of Kenya CEO Peter Koria acquitted of Sh8.6mn procurement irregularities

According to the ruling, there was no malice in the procurement process which was lawful, clearing Koria of any wrongdoing. 

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt initiates repatriation process for 4,993 Kenyans living in Ethiopia’s Dillo, Megado

He emphasized that the government is in constant communication with Ethiopian authorities and international agencies to facilitate the evacuation.

20 hours ago