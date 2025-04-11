Qhala Champions Inclusive AI Governance in Africa with Policymaker Workshop

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 11 – As artificial intelligence continues to advance, African countries are stepping up efforts to ensure its development reflects the continent’s values and long-term goals.

Qhala, a leading African digital transformation firm, is driving this agenda by equipping policymakers with the tools to shape ethical, responsible, and inclusive AI governance.

In a workshop held at Four Points by Sheraton, Hurlingham, nearly 70 policymakers from government, parliament, academia, the private sector, and civil society gathered to explore AI governance principles tailored to Africa’s development priorities, including Agenda 2063 and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Participants examined real-world case studies and discussed key issues such as algorithmic bias, privacy concerns, and the role of AI in preserving cultural heritage and indigenous knowledge.

“AI can solve some of Africa’s most pressing challenges—but only if developed with context, care, and clarity,” said Rachel Osendo, Lead Policy Consultant at Qhala. “This workshop is about shaping a future rooted in African values and aspirations.”

Topics covered included ethical AI frameworks, equitable access, gender inclusion, and sector-specific applications in agriculture, health, and education.

This workshop is part of Qhala’s broader mission to drive African-led digital transformation through policy research, capacity building, and strategic partnerships—centering African voices in the global AI conversation.