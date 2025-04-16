Connect with us

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo/MINA/FILE

PS Omollo stresses public role in strengthening grassroots administration

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 16 – The Ministry of Interior and National Administration has emphasised the importance of public input in shaping frameworks that will enhance grassroots governance, service delivery, and national cohesion.

Internal Security Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo underscored the significance of these forums, noting that governance is a shared responsibility that must be rooted in public involvement and constitutional values.

He made these remarks while presiding over the Nairobi public participation forum on the Draft National Government Village Administration Policy and the Draft National Government Coordination (Administrative Units) Regulations.

“These two frameworks represent a bold and necessary step toward redefining how Government reaches, serves, and partners with citizens at the grassroots level,” he said in a spech read by the Nairobi Regional Commissioner Katee Mwanza.

The PS called on all stakeholders – including the public, Nyumba Kumi, civil society, faith-based organizations, and the private sector – to provide honest feedback and engage meaningfully in the process.

“These reforms will help correct historical gaps and ensure that village structures are anchored in law, well-resourced, and capable of delivering services to every citizen,” the PS noted in the statement.

The Draft Village Administration Policy aims to formalize the long-standing but informal role of Village Elders.

Often the first responders in matters of dispute resolution, public verification, and community coordination, Village Elders have operated without legal backing or compensation.

The policy seeks to institutionalize their role within the national governance framework.

Equally, the Draft Regulations on Administrative Units will bring coherence to the establishment of Sub-Counties, Divisions, Locations, and Sub-Locations ensuring these units are gazetted, funded, and functional.

The frameworks were developed through an inclusive and consultative process involving memoranda submissions, stakeholder meetings, and inter-agency collaboration. They are also aligned with existing laws and policies at both national and county levels.

The public participation forums were held across other regions, including Uasin Gishu, Nakuru, Garissa, Kilifi, Kisumu, Kitui, Kakamega, and Nyamira.

