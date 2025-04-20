Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

PS Omollo Empowers Kisumu Youth with Matatu, Motorbikes, and Funds

The highlight of the day was the distribution of five tuk-tuks, ten motorcycles, one matatu, and S500,000 in capital support to women traders under the mama mboga category.

KISUMU, Kenya, Apr 20 – Youth empowerment in Kisumu County got a significant boost today as Internal Security Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo presided over the handover of economic support tools to young people across the county’s 35 wards.

In a move aimed at fostering inclusion, productivity, and grassroots security, the PS, alongside his counterpart from the Ministry of Health, Ouma Oluga, engaged youth leaders in a wide-ranging forum on governance, empowerment, and public safety.

The initiative is designed to spur youth entrepreneurship, create jobs, and promote economic self-reliance among vulnerable groups.

Today’s event builds on a growing portfolio of community-based initiatives led by PS Omollo, who has been championing a model of governance that brings citizens directly into the heart of national development.

Under his leadership, the Interior Ministry has been conducting grassroots consultative forums to align public policy with community needs, with a particular focus on security, service delivery, and social cohesion.

Notably, PS Omollo has also been at the forefront of a transformative Widows Empowerment Program across Nyanza.

The ongoing initiative equips widows with vocational training in tailoring, agriculture, and entrepreneurship while providing microloans and mentorship to support long-term financial independence.

The program continues to touch lives across the region, offering renewed hope and stability to families previously marginalized by loss and poverty.

Today’s youth forum and resource distribution in Kisumu signals a deepening commitment by the Ministry to make empowerment practical and visible.

By investing in tools that generate income and promoting youth participation in governance and security, the government is crafting a grassroots-first model that prioritizes dignity, opportunity, and collective progress.

