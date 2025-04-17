Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

PS Oluga pledges to restore order in the health sector

Oluga pledged to restore order within the healthcare sector.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 17 – Newly appointed Medical Services Principal Secretary Ouma Oluga has emphasised the need to rebuild public trust amidst growing demands for quality healthcare.

Speaking after he assumed office at the Afya House, Oluga pledged to restore order within the healthcare sector.

He affirmed that his department’s commitment to delivering on the government’s health objectives and President William Ruto’s agenda.

Oluga underscored the importance of implementing Universal Health Coverage to establish effective health systems for the populace.

Key challenges requiring his attention include resolving legacy debts from the former National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF), addressing concerns from healthcare providers regarding empanelment and timely payments and ultimately fostering public trust while ensuring the financial sustainability of the new system.

Furthermore, Oluga must tackle persistent health workforce issues – an area he is familiar with. Other critical areas include strengthening pandemic preparedness, managing donor relations, and ensuring equitable access to quality healthcare nationwide. His commitment to developing sustainable health solutions for underserved communities will be significantly tested.

However, he brings considerable experience to this role. He served within the Ministry for over two years as Senior Deputy Director of Medical Services, where he provided strategic and technical support, built capacity within county healthcare teams, coordinated responses to public health events, and represented Kenya in key health forums.

His leadership experience also includes his tenure as Director of Health Services for the now-defunct Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS), where he implemented national UHC policies, shaped pandemic response strategies, and oversaw healthcare system management involving underserved populations.

Oluga’s medical career began in Vihiga County’s Department of Internal Medicine, followed by critical care experience as an ICU Medical Officer at Kijabe Mission Hospital. He holds a Master’s Degree in Internal Medicine from the University of Nairobi and an MBChB from Moi University.

With a career path encompassing frontline clinical practice and high-level health administration, Dr. Oluga brings a unique and comprehensive understanding to Afya House.

Stakeholders across the health sector will closely watch his efforts in strengthening Kenya’s medical services for all citizens.

