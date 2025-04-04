Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

PS Nominee for Broadcasting and Telecommunications Stephen Isaboke Faces Scrutiny Over GOTV Share Acquisition

A memorandum had been submitted before the committee of communication, information and innovation chaired by Dagoretti North MP John Kiarie to block his approval over integral issues and conflict of interest following the acquisition of the shares.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 4 – The Principal Secretary nominee for Broadcasting and Telecommunications came under scrutiny regarding the acquisition of Sh5.2 million worth of shares in GOTV Kenya, a subsidiary of MultiChoice, and whether this will pose a conflict of interest if his nomination is approved.

Isaboke, who was recently nominated by President William Ruto for the PS position, was asked during his vetting whether his previous business dealings with MultiChoice, particularly the purchase of shares in GOTV, would lead to a conflict of interest in his new role overseeing the telecommunications and broadcast sectors.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

A memorandum had been submitted before the committee of communication, information and innovation chaired by Dagoretti North MP John Kiarie to block his approval over integral issues and conflict of interest following the acquisition of the shares.

“Upon my nomination as PS, I stepped down as the Director of GOTV Kenya as required by the law,” he said.

He explained that he had no involvement in the company since his nomination, ensuring that there would be no overlap between his previous role and his potential new responsibilities in President Ruto’s administration.

He also defended the legitimacy of his acquisition of the shares, noting that it followed a long negotiation process, especially considering that, between 2012 and 2021, MultiChoice had to secure waivers to comply with regulations that required foreign entities to have a minimum of 20 percent shareholding.

“There was nothing irregular about acquiring these shares. It was above board for a business that had sought shareholding for so long,” Isaboke said.

Isaboke further detailed the history behind his involvement with GOTV, noting that when the company was fully owned by MultiChoice, negotiations with Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) were ongoing for KBC to take up the shares as their preferred partner in the country.

“At the beginning of 2021 they were told there won’t be any more waivers because they have exhausted negotiations time frame. As a businessman an opportunity arose and we has mutual negotiations to take up the shares and actually comply with the requirement and henceforth take up the shares,” the PS nominee stated.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He explained that, following the end of the waiver period in 2021 after KBC failed to requisition the shares, an opportunity arose, and after rigorous talks, he signed an agreement to acquire the Sh5.7 Million shares.

“We looked at the nominal set up of the group, which was Sh17 million, and I paid for my setup which was Sh5.2 million. There was nothing irregular about acquiring these shares it was above board for a business that had sort for shareholding for so long,” he asserted.

At the same time, he defended his capacity for the role by highlighting his earlier contributions to the country’s digital migration, which he called his biggest undertaking in the telecommunications sector.

“In 2015, when I was working at MultiChoice, we supported the government in the successful digital migration,” Isaboke stated.

 “We provided Kenyans with affordable decoders, making Kenya one of the most digitalized countries in the world, and I am proud of that,” he added.

The Broadcasting PS nominee has served as the Chairman and Non-Executive Director of GOtv Kenya Ltd, a subsidiary of MultiChoice Africa Group. Additionally, he has held the position of Group Executive and Head of Regulatory Affairs at MultiChoice Group, overseeing Sub-Saharan Africa (48 countries) from Dubai.

Isaboke was appointed to his current role in 2018 when MultiChoice Africa made two high-profile executive appointments aimed at strengthening the group’s business strategies to deliver the best content on DStv and GOtv while ensuring an exceptional customer experience. Prior to this appointment, he served as the Managing Director and Regional Director for East Africa at MultiChoice Africa Group companies from 2008 to 2018.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Strike out contempt of court proceedings: Wetangula, National Assembly urge court

The National Assembly argue that the contempt of court application in relation to the said ruling was defective and in breach of their right...

9 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Paying tribute: Fallen KDF officer received at JKIA

Major Ndung’u was fatally wounded during an ambush by armed militants while on patrol in the Zemio region.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NACADA-Led Multi-Agency Raid Uncovers Massive Illicit Brew Den in Kisii, 5 Arrested

The early morning operation saw five suspects—three women and two men—arrested as authorities dismantled the sophisticated brewing operation, dealing a huge blow to the...

4 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Ruto, Guterres discuss strengthening UN support for Haiti and DRC

A dispatch from State House Kenya states that Ruto said Guterres reaffirmed the UN's continued support for the mission.

4 hours ago

crime

Multi-agency crackdown foils land fraud scheme at Lands Ministry

The Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) says those arrested include an assistant security officer at the Ministry of Lands - Survey of Kenya and...

4 hours ago

EDUCATION

Ruto Urges Ogamba, Nyakang’o, and Governors to Revise Education Bursary Framework After Legal Setback

The President said the framework would help address concerns raised by the Office of the Controller of Budget, ensuring that every child has access...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Duale: Digital Health Law to weed out Afya House cartels,streamline health care delivery

CS Duale emphasized that the new regulations will improve service delivery, enhance efficiency, and eliminate fraudulent practices in the health sector.

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto pledges Sh800mn for completion of stalled J.M. Kariuki Memorial County Referral Hospital

President Ruto underscored the government's commitment to the modernization of the Hospital Complex

22 hours ago