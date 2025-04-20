President Ruto gives MPs 3 weeks to return solid Conflict of Interest Bill

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 20 — President William Ruto has issued a three-week ultimatum to Parliament to revise and present a stronger version of the Conflict of Interest Bill, warning he will not hesitate to veto any legislation that undermines the fight against corruption.

Speaking during an Easter service at Ntulele, Narok County, on Sunday, Ruto criticized the current version of the Bill which he sent back to Parliament for watering down key provisions meant to ensure transparency and accountability among public officials.

“I am prepared to veto it for as long as it takes,” Ruto said while referring to his memorandum containing proposals he asked Parliament to include.

President Ruto declined to assent to the bill on Thursday, instead sending it back to Parliament for revision citing weak provisions.

Speaking at State House, Ruto noted that while the bill was originally intended to impose strict penalties on public officials conducting business with the government, its final version lacked the necessary bite.

“The bill had been watered down and no longer met the threshold for enforcing accountability,” President Ruto said during the address.

The National Federation of Public Benefits Organizations (PBO Federation) welcomed President Ruto’s decision as bold.

“We appreciate President Dr. William Ruto for taking the right step by declining to sign the Conflict of Interest Bill in its current form,” said Stephen Cheboi, National Chairperson of the PBO Federation.

“This shows leadership and commitment to good governance and accountability.”

Cheboi further urged Parliament to do its part by strengthening the bill and sealing the loopholes that facilitate corruption.

“We call on Parliament to take this opportunity seriously and ensure the law is revised to genuinely reflect the principles of transparency, integrity, and accountability,” he added.