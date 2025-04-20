Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

President William Ruto/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto gives MPs 3 weeks to return solid Conflict of Interest Bill

President Ruto criticized the current version of the Bill which he sent back to Parliament for watering down key provisions meant to ensure transparency and accountability among public officials.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 20 — President William Ruto has issued a three-week ultimatum to Parliament to revise and present a stronger version of the Conflict of Interest Bill, warning he will not hesitate to veto any legislation that undermines the fight against corruption.

Speaking during an Easter service at Ntulele, Narok County, on Sunday, Ruto criticized the current version of the Bill which he sent back to Parliament for watering down key provisions meant to ensure transparency and accountability among public officials.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“I am prepared to veto it for as long as it takes,” Ruto said while referring to his memorandum containing proposals he asked Parliament to include.

President Ruto declined to assent to the bill on Thursday, instead sending it back to Parliament for revision citing weak provisions.

Speaking at State House, Ruto noted that while the bill was originally intended to impose strict penalties on public officials conducting business with the government, its final version lacked the necessary bite.

“The bill had been watered down and no longer met the threshold for enforcing accountability,” President Ruto said during the address.

The National Federation of Public Benefits Organizations (PBO Federation) welcomed President Ruto’s decision as bold.

“We appreciate President Dr. William Ruto for taking the right step by declining to sign the Conflict of Interest Bill in its current form,” said Stephen Cheboi, National Chairperson of the PBO Federation.

“This shows leadership and commitment to good governance and accountability.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Cheboi further urged Parliament to do its part by strengthening the bill and sealing the loopholes that facilitate corruption.

“We call on Parliament to take this opportunity seriously and ensure the law is revised to genuinely reflect the principles of transparency, integrity, and accountability,” he added.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

DIPLOMACY

Boulos speaks on Trump’s new peace and investment strategy targeting Eastern DRC

Speaking during a virtual press conference following his tour of the African region, Boulos confirmed that discussions were held with DRC President Félix Tshisekedi...

3 days ago

CHURCH & POLITICS

Ruto urges churches to complement his efforts

The President said the government has made tremendous progress in implementing its development agenda. He cited transformation in agriculture, noting that coffee prices have...

3 days ago

DIPLOMACY

President Ruto to begin 4-Day State Visit to China from April 22

spokesperson Lin Jian said in the new era, the two countries have established a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, characterized by frequent high-level exchanges, continuously...

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto advises new CSs, PSs to focus on service delivery

The President urged them to concentrate on delivering on the mandate in their respective ministries and State departments and not to be swayed by...

3 days ago

Headlines

Two Cabinet and 14 Principal Secretaries take oath of office

President William Ruto added that the changes are driven by the need to harness the opportunities within emerging sectors of the economy, as well...

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto refers Conflict of Interest Bill back to Parliament

The President had previously vowed to reject the bill based on amendments that he says sought to limit the powers of the Ethics and...

3 days ago

CHILD PROTECTION

Ruto warns of stern action against those corrupting students’ minds

Speaking while hosting the winners of the 63rd Kenya National Drama and Film Festival 2025 at State House, Nakuru, the Head of State said...

4 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Court to give directions on petition against pending bills audit

Human rights organization Operation Linda Jamii, through lawyer Frederick Ogola, filed the suit arguing that the committee’s formation lacks transparency and raises constitutional concerns.

4 days ago