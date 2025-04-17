President Ruto to visit China on a four-day State tour

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BEIJING, April 17 — Kenyan President William Ruto will pay a state visit to China from April 22 to 26 at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Thursday.

Noting that the friendship between China and Kenya can be traced back to the ancient Maritime Silk Road, spokesperson Lin Jian said in the new era, the two countries have established a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, characterized by frequent high-level exchanges, continuously deepening political mutual trust, fruitful outcomes in the Belt and Road cooperation, and close cooperation on regional and international issues.

During Ruto’s visit, President Xi will hold a welcoming ceremony and banquet for him, and the two heads of state will hold talks.

Premier Li Qiang and Chairman of the National People’s Congress Standing Committee Zhao Leji will meet with him, respectively, Lin told a regular press briefing.

“We are confident that this visit will contribute to deepening the China-Kenya relations, implementing the outcomes of the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, building an all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future in the new era, and advancing unity and cooperation within the Global South,” Lin said.