President Ruto urges boost in intra-African trade to unlock vast opportunities

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 9 – President William Ruto has called for a boost in intra-African trade to unlock vast opportunities within the continent.

Speaking during the opening of the World Chambers Federation Africa Summit 2025, the head of state highlighted the importance of investing in human capital.

“We are streamlining business processes to foster a more efficient and investor-friendly environment where enterprises can thrive,” he stated.

“By putting our ears to the concerns of our entrepreneurs, via the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, we are enhancing the ease of doing business in the country.”

He further urged Africa to strengthen its global influence and unlock its potential during the World Chambers Federation Africa Summit 2025 in Nairobi.

The summit, focusing on “Africa’s Global Future: Integrated, Innovative, and Sustainable,” brings together business leaders, investors, and government stakeholders to discuss trade, innovation, and sustainability.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja also encouraged investment in the city, citing its regional connectivity.