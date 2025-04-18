President Ruto Sends Easter Message of Unity and Peace to Kenyans

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 18 – President William Ruto has conveyed his heartfelt Easter greetings to Christians across the country and all Kenyans as they observe one of the most sacred moments in the Christian calendar the commemoration of the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

In his Easter message, the President urged Kenyans to embrace unity, uphold peace, and take time for reflection during this holy season.

“May your heart be filled with peace as you reflect on the love and sacrifice of Christ this Easter,” Ruto said.

He emphasized the importance of togetherness and spiritual renewal, encouraging citizens to draw strength from the message of hope that Easter brings.

The President’s message comes as millions of faithful gather across the nation for prayers and celebrations marking the death and resurrection of Jesus, a cornerstone of Christian faith.

Good Friday and Easter are deeply significant days for Christians across Kenya. Good Friday marks the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, a day of solemn reflection on His suffering and ultimate sacrifice for the redemption of humanity.

Many Kenyans attend church services, prayer vigils, and processions to honor this sacred moment.

Easter Sunday follows as a celebration of hope and renewal, commemorating the resurrection of Christ. It is a joyful day for families and communities, symbolizing victory over death and the promise of eternal life.

The Easter season, which begins with Lent a 40-day period of fasting, prayer, and repentance, is widely observed in Kenya. Churches hold special services, and many Kenyans take this time to reconnect with their faith, give to the less fortunate, and spend time with loved ones.