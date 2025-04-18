Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Top stories

President Ruto Sends Easter Message of Unity and Peace to Kenyans

In his Easter message, the President urged Kenyans to embrace unity, uphold peace, and take time for reflection during this holy season.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 18 – President William Ruto has conveyed his heartfelt Easter greetings to Christians across the country and all Kenyans as they observe one of the most sacred moments in the Christian calendar the commemoration of the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

In his Easter message, the President urged Kenyans to embrace unity, uphold peace, and take time for reflection during this holy season.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“May your heart be filled with peace as you reflect on the love and sacrifice of Christ this Easter,” Ruto said.

He emphasized the importance of togetherness and spiritual renewal, encouraging citizens to draw strength from the message of hope that Easter brings.

The President’s message comes as millions of faithful gather across the nation for prayers and celebrations marking the death and resurrection of Jesus, a cornerstone of Christian faith.

Good Friday and Easter are deeply significant days for Christians across Kenya. Good Friday marks the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, a day of solemn reflection on His suffering and ultimate sacrifice for the redemption of humanity.

Many Kenyans attend church services, prayer vigils, and processions to honor this sacred moment.

Easter Sunday follows as a celebration of hope and renewal, commemorating the resurrection of Christ. It is a joyful day for families and communities, symbolizing victory over death and the promise of eternal life.

The Easter season, which begins with Lent a 40-day period of fasting, prayer, and repentance, is widely observed in Kenya. Churches hold special services, and many Kenyans take this time to reconnect with their faith, give to the less fortunate, and spend time with loved ones.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

Matiangi jets back amid speculations of Presidential bid

He was met by Jubilee Party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni and Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka. ​

8 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Suspected Serial Killer Arrested Over Murders of Two Young Women in Thika

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 18 – Detectives have arrested a man suspected to be behind the gruesome murders of two young women in Thika, Kiambu...

11 minutes ago

Top stories

ODM MPs Decry Alleged Land Grab of Miwani Sugar Estate

NAIROBI, Kenya April 18 – Two Members of Parliament from the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party have raised fresh concerns over an alleged scheme...

13 minutes ago

DIPLOMACY

Boulos speaks on Trump’s new peace and investment strategy targeting Eastern DRC

Speaking during a virtual press conference following his tour of the African region, Boulos confirmed that discussions were held with DRC President Félix Tshisekedi...

13 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CJ Koome Closes 2025 Annual High Court Leaders Conference with a Call for Transformative Leadership

The conference offered a moment of reflection on the Judiciary’s role in advancing devolution and confronting emerging challenges, particularly in an era of increased...

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

PS Oluga pledges to restore order in the health sector

Oluga pledged to restore order within the healthcare sector.

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

2 men posing as female masseuses arrested in Kasarani

The DCI said the suspects have been advertising fake massage services on social media platforms, enticing clients with images of attractive women and promises...

20 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

President Ruto to begin 4-Day State Visit to China from April 22

spokesperson Lin Jian said in the new era, the two countries have established a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, characterized by frequent high-level exchanges, continuously...

21 hours ago