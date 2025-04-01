President Ruto says he prevented Gachagua’s impeachmnent twice

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NYERI, Kenya, Apr 1 – President William Ruto twice saved former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua from being booted by MPs as the country’s second in command prior to his eventual impeachment in October 2024.

During a live interview with radio and TV stations from Mt Kenya region at Sagana State Lodge, Nyeri County, on Monday evening, the President disclosed that Gachagua antagonised and alienated fellow elected leaders in his two-year stint as Deputy President, leading to his ouster.

“When I called a third meeting with MPs to try to dissuade them from proceeding with the impeachment plans, they kept away in protest against me,” he said.

He added: “They told me they would go on with their plans in Parliament with or without my support.”

President Ruto recalled that he had picked Mr Gachagua as his running mate for the 2022 presidential elections even though the majority of Mt Kenya MPs had rejected him.

“When they voted for who would be my running mate, Professor Kithure Kindiki received 27 votes against Gachagua’s five. In the end, I persuaded them that I had been accused of associating with young leaders. I, therefore, opted for Gachagua, who is my agemate.”

However, the President clarified that he was not behind Mr Gachagua’s impeachment, adding that the former DP had been lawfully removed from office by Parliament.

Further, President Ruto disclosed that Mr Gachagua had made imprudent financial demands on him in order to smooth over Mt Kenya politics.

“He demanded KSh10 billion to “speak” with people from the mountain, or else he would make me a one-term President. I told him I would not do it,” he said.

Present at the media interview on Monday were Deputy President Prof Kindiki and a host of MPs from the region.

President Ruto is on a five-day development tour of the nine Mt Kenya counties, namely, Nyeri, Kiambu, Kirinyaga, Embu, Nyandarua, Laikipia, Tharaka-Nithi, Meru, and Murang’a.

President Ruto said former Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi could not meet the high demands of the Office of Attorney-General and requested to be reassigned, but boycotted Cabinet meetings after he was moved to the Ministry of Public Service.

“Because he hadn’t practised law for a long time, because he came from being a magistrate to an MP, Mr Muturi told me the job was difficult for him. So I gave him the CS post. But after some time, he stopped attending Cabinet meetings. I did not fire him. He fired himself,” the President said.

President Ruto said Kenyans will have a chance to evaluate his performance in office after five years and asked for patience as he implements the transformative policies his government has rolled out.

He said the country is well on the path to economic recovery, as shown by the reduced inflation rate and the stabilisation of the shilling against the US dollar and other major world currencies.

Consequently, he said Kenya now enjoys some fiscal space to implement much-needed development projects, including restarting the construction of stalled roads.

The President said the government had released KSh60 billion last week to complete stalled road projects, including the Mau Mau roads, which he said are progressing according to plan.

“By 2027, if there will be any Mau Mau road that will not have been built, Kenyans will know what to do,” he said.

Besides the 560km of Mau Mau roads started by his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta, he said 400km more have been commissioned in Mt Kenya region by his administration.

Additionally, the President said the far-reaching reforms his government has instituted in the tea, coffee, and milk sub-sectors have started paying off, with more money now going to farmers through better prices for their produce and increased yearly bonuses and dividends.

Further, he said the government is building 240 fresh produce markets across the country, 87 of them in the Mt Kenya counties.

President Ruto said he is committed to delivering on the promises he made to Kenyans during the presidential campaigns and as captured in the Kenya Kwanza manifesto.

“Every commitment I have made, whether it’s on the Hustler Fund, Universal Health Coverage or affordable housing, will be kept because that is how we move Kenya forward,” he said.

He called on the National Police Service to get to the bottom of the kidnapping and forced disappearances of youths, saying it is not a policy of his administration.

“I want to confirm that now, and going forward, matters of abductions and extra-judicial killings shall not be part of my administration. The police know what they must do and what they cannot do,” he said.