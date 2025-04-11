Connect with us

President Ruto satisfied with progress in construction of Talanta Sports City

The President said 3,300 workers have been hired at the stadium, with 2,000 working during the day, while 1,300 are engaged at night in the 60,000-seater facility.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 11 – President William Ruto has expressed satisfaction with the progress in the construction of the world-class Nairobi’s Talanta Sports City that will significantly elevate the country’s sports profile.

“With this pace, the Talanta Sports City, with a football pitch while outside the stadium is an athletic field and rugby training grounds, will be ready by December 2025,” he said when he visited the facility on Friday.

President Ruto pointed out that investment in physical infrastructure, including affordable housing, modern markets and special economic zones, has so far employed 250,000 people across the country. 

“This is how we are going to build our nation by harnessing knowledge, skills and the expertise of our youth,” said President Ruto. 

He said the sports facility will be complete before the end of the year in readiness for hosting the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in 2027.

“I am happy with the progress being made here. I am optimistic we’ll beat the December date,” President Ruto said. 

The transformative project aims to redefine Kenya’s sporting profile, offering an iconic facility and infrastructural upgrade for both the city and the nation.

He said the government was committed to improving sporting facilities to offer quality training grounds for the country’s sportsmen and women.

