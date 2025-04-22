Connect with us

DIPLOMACY

President Ruto lands in Beijing ahead of 3-day State Visit

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 22 – President William Ruto has arrived in Beijing, China for a three-day state visit.

The head of state who was received by the Chinese Minister of Transportation Liu Wei was accompanied by First Lady Rachel Ruto.

During the visit, President Ruto is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with President Xi Jinping.

The engagement is aimed at unlocking new opportunities in trade, investment, and infrastructure development.

This historic visit builds on the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership established between Kenya and China in 2017, reinforcing Kenya’s position as a key Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) partner in Africa and deepening cooperation across multiple sectors.

President Ruto will open the Kenya Tea Holding Centre in Fujian Province which is located in one of China’s major tea regions.

This aims to boost the visibility and market access of Kenyan tea, support smallholder farmers, and expand Kenya’s trade footprint in Asia.

The President will deliver a keynote address at Peking University, where he will outline Africa’s vision for inclusive growth, leadership, and South-South cooperation.

