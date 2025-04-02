Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto directs Kindiki to lead war against miraa cartels to protect farmers

President Ruto acknowledged the persistent issues in agriculture, highlighting the damaging effects of cartels on the miraa sector.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 2 – President William Ruto has commenced his tour of Meru County, emphasizing the need for economic growth and the protection of local farmers from cartels.

Speaking in Maua town, Igembe South, on Wednesday, on the second day of his Mount Kenya tour, the President addressed the challenges faced by miraa farmers, particularly the influence of cartels that have long exploited their earnings.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

During his address, President Ruto acknowledged the persistent issues in agriculture, highlighting the damaging effects of cartels on the miraa sector.

He tasked Deputy President Kithure Kindiki with leading the charge in dismantling these cartels.

“The cartels that have been exploiting our miraa farmers must be dismantled. It’s time to put an end to this exploitation,” Ruto declared.

Deputy President Kindiki echoed the President’s commitment, pledging to lead the fight against these cartels leaving no stone unturned.

“I will ensure that these cartels are eliminated, and the farmers are able to make a fair living from their hard work,” Kindiki said.

The head of state also shared his vision for the broader economic growth of Meru County, underscoring the government’s focus on agriculture.

He cited the recent surge in coffee prices and the government’s commitment to supporting milk farmers through guaranteed minimum returns.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“The government has ensured that milk farmers are receiving guaranteed minimum returns. For Meru, we are investing in infrastructure, electricity, and creating more opportunities, including affordable housing,” Ruto stated.

Highlighting the region’s achievements, the President pointed out the progress made in coffee and tea farming, with coffee farmers now earning between 110 and 130 shillings per kilogram of cherry, the highest price in thirty-five years.

“This is just the beginning. We will continue supporting our farmers to ensure they thrive,” he added.

Further President Ruto unveiled a program to build 500 affordable houses in the next two weeks, a move expected to create jobs for local youth and improve their livelihoods.

“We are committed to ensuring that every part of Kenya progresses together,” Ruto affirmed.

The Head of State also called for unity, both within Meru and the entire nation assuring the people of Meru of the government’s continued support.

“To succeed as a nation, we must work together,” he stated. “Unity is strength, and by coming together, we will ensure that no part of Kenya is left behind. The future of our country depends on the efforts of every Kenyan, and together, we can move forward.”

“We have built a strong relationship with the people of Meru over the past 20 years. No one will break that bond. We must continue working together to build a prosperous Kenya.”

As part of his efforts to improve infrastructure, President Ruto announced the launch of the Last Mile Connectivity Project for Meru County.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The initiative, set to provide electricity to 20,000 new households, will cost 1.8 billion shillings.

“I promised to bring electricity to all parts of Kenya, and today we are fulfilling that promise here in Meru,” he said.

The Last Mile Connectivity Project is part of the government’s broader strategy to ensure that electricity reaches every part of the country, stimulating growth and providing more opportunities for local communities.

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Suspended Bomas of Kenya CEO Peter Koria acquitted of Sh8.6mn procurement irregularities

According to the ruling, there was no malice in the procurement process which was lawful, clearing Koria of any wrongdoing. 

6 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt initiates repatriation process for 4,993 Kenyans living in Ethiopia’s Dillo, Megado

He emphasized that the government is in constant communication with Ethiopian authorities and international agencies to facilitate the evacuation.

16 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto appoints Samuel Mwangi as KICC Board of Directors chairperson

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 2 – President William Ruto has appointed Samuel Waweru Mwangi as the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Kenyatta...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

3 miners killed in Bondo, Siaya after shaft collapses on them

The miners got trapped for several hours after a gold-mine shaft caved in on Tuesday afternoon at around 3pm.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Senator Nyutu Dismisses Ruto’s Claims on Gachagua’s Sh10bn exit demand

Nyutu, a close ally of Gachagua, accused Ruto of spreading falsehoods during his Monday televised address.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

3 students among 4 passengers killed in Kisumu-Kisii Road accident

The vehicle was heading to Kisumu when it rammed into a parked trailer alongside the road also killing a conductor.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Governors to Challenge Kenya Power in Court Over Unpaid Wayleave Fees

Sakaja stated that all 47 governors have agreed to take legal action against the power utility company.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenyans to gain more from broadbased govt: President Ruto

During his second day tour of development projects in Mt Kenya region, the President said unity of purpose will unlock the country's true potential.

3 hours ago