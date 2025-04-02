President Ruto directs Kindiki to lead war against miraa cartels to protect farmers

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 2 – President William Ruto has commenced his tour of Meru County, emphasizing the need for economic growth and the protection of local farmers from cartels.

Speaking in Maua town, Igembe South, on Wednesday, on the second day of his Mount Kenya tour, the President addressed the challenges faced by miraa farmers, particularly the influence of cartels that have long exploited their earnings.

During his address, President Ruto acknowledged the persistent issues in agriculture, highlighting the damaging effects of cartels on the miraa sector.

He tasked Deputy President Kithure Kindiki with leading the charge in dismantling these cartels.

“The cartels that have been exploiting our miraa farmers must be dismantled. It’s time to put an end to this exploitation,” Ruto declared.

Deputy President Kindiki echoed the President’s commitment, pledging to lead the fight against these cartels leaving no stone unturned.

“I will ensure that these cartels are eliminated, and the farmers are able to make a fair living from their hard work,” Kindiki said.

The head of state also shared his vision for the broader economic growth of Meru County, underscoring the government’s focus on agriculture.

He cited the recent surge in coffee prices and the government’s commitment to supporting milk farmers through guaranteed minimum returns.

“The government has ensured that milk farmers are receiving guaranteed minimum returns. For Meru, we are investing in infrastructure, electricity, and creating more opportunities, including affordable housing,” Ruto stated.

Highlighting the region’s achievements, the President pointed out the progress made in coffee and tea farming, with coffee farmers now earning between 110 and 130 shillings per kilogram of cherry, the highest price in thirty-five years.

“This is just the beginning. We will continue supporting our farmers to ensure they thrive,” he added.

Further President Ruto unveiled a program to build 500 affordable houses in the next two weeks, a move expected to create jobs for local youth and improve their livelihoods.

“We are committed to ensuring that every part of Kenya progresses together,” Ruto affirmed.

The Head of State also called for unity, both within Meru and the entire nation assuring the people of Meru of the government’s continued support.

“To succeed as a nation, we must work together,” he stated. “Unity is strength, and by coming together, we will ensure that no part of Kenya is left behind. The future of our country depends on the efforts of every Kenyan, and together, we can move forward.”

“We have built a strong relationship with the people of Meru over the past 20 years. No one will break that bond. We must continue working together to build a prosperous Kenya.”

As part of his efforts to improve infrastructure, President Ruto announced the launch of the Last Mile Connectivity Project for Meru County.

The initiative, set to provide electricity to 20,000 new households, will cost 1.8 billion shillings.

“I promised to bring electricity to all parts of Kenya, and today we are fulfilling that promise here in Meru,” he said.

The Last Mile Connectivity Project is part of the government’s broader strategy to ensure that electricity reaches every part of the country, stimulating growth and providing more opportunities for local communities.