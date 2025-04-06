Posta Accuses Kiambu MCA Koina of Intimidation in Land Dispute, Seeks Police Intervention

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya April 6 – A land dispute involving the Postal Corporation of Kenya (PCK) has escalated after the Postmaster General accused Kiambu Town Member of County Assembly (MCA) Francis Koina of intimidation and unlawful interference with PCK staff and operations. The row revolves around a section of land housing the Posta offices in Kiambu town, which PCK claims is being illegally occupied.

In a demand letter dated April 3, 2025, Postmaster General John Tunoi, through PCK’s lawyer, accused Koina of interfering with Posta’s property, including bailing out construction workers arrested by police for occupying the disputed land illegally. The letter highlighted concerns over the MCA’s actions, particularly his involvement in the release of the workers under the pretext of acting on behalf of Kiambu County, which PCK claims raised serious legal questions.

Further escalating the matter, Tunoi sent a letter to Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja on April 4, 2025, seeking police intervention to ensure the safety of Posta staff, secure the premises, and prevent further unlawful occupation.

“It has come to our client’s attention that you have engaged in a consistent pattern of interference, intimidation and unlawful activities concerning the property,” the demand letter stated. It further detailed an incident on April 1, 2025, when Koina, accompanied by a group of individuals, allegedly stormed the property and threatened PCK staff, causing the unlawful stoppage of ongoing works.

The disputed land, registered as Kiambu/MUN Block 2/284, is claimed by Posta. The corporation also alleges that Koina, a tenant on the property, has significant outstanding rental arrears.

Posta has warned the MCA to desist from further obstruction of PCK operations or attempts to claim authority over the land on behalf of Kiambu County. The corporation also threatened legal action, stating that Koina’s actions amounted to criminal offenses under Kenyan law, including trespass, abuse of office, unlawful occupation, and obstruction of lawful business.

Two weeks ago, Kiambu police arrested several individuals engaged in illegal construction on the disputed land, a development linked to an ongoing dispute between PCK and Kiambu County government over the property.

When contacted, Koina was unreachable for comment.

The demand against Koina follows a series of actions by PCK, including its invitation to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to investigate Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi and Chief Officer for Roads, Transport and Public Works, Daniel Njenga, for alleged abuse of office. Tunoi claims that Njenga interfered in the illegal construction of kiosks on Posta’s land despite court orders barring such activities.

PCK has also raised concerns over the county government’s continued authorization of illegal construction on the land, including reports of goons obstructing Posta’s efforts to evict trespassers.

In addition, PCK has called for urgent intervention from EACC to investigate the irregular acquisition of the land by individuals linked to the Kiambu County government. The corporation is seeking legal and criminal actions against those involved and urges the police to enforce court orders.

“The management of Postal Corporation of Kenya has noted with great concern the illegal encroachment of PCK properties by private developers and trespassers,” Tunoi said in a public notice. “Posta Kenya takes this opportunity to warn any individual or entity involved in encroachment of the corporation’s properties.”

PCK has also reported the matter to several authorities, including the Lands Ministry, National Land Commission (NLC), National Police Service, Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), and EACC, to take necessary action.

Earlier, surveyors confirmed that the disputed land belongs to Posta, a finding jointly verified by representatives from both PCK and Kiambu County. The dispute over the property dates back to a 2018 court order that restrained the Kiambu County government from interfering with Posta’s land in Thika, which remains unenforced.