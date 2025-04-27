Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Headlines

Pope Francis’ tomb adorned with single rose as first images released

Published

ROME, Apr 27 – Images of Pope Francis’ tomb at the Santa Maria Maggiore Church in Rome have been released.

A single, white rose was pictured lying on the stone tomb that bears the name he was known by during his pontificate, below a crucifix illuminated by a single spotlight.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The late pope was laid to rest at the church – one of four major basilicas in the Italian capital, and one he would regularly visit during his time as cardinal and pontiff – in a private ceremony following his public funeral in the Vatican on Saturday.

Mourners queued outside the church early on Sunday morning to be among the first to pay their respects to Pope Francis, who died aged 88 on Monday.

Francis was particularly devoted to the Virgin Mary, and Santa Maria Maggiore was the first church to be dedicated to her when it was built in the 4th Century.

The basilica sits near the Colosseum, a stone’s throw from the city’s endlessly bustling and chaotic central Termini station – well beyond the limits of the Vatican, where popes are traditionally entombed.

Francis’ funeral was attended by heads of state, heads of government and monarchs from around the world – as well as hundreds of thousands of Catholics who lined the streets leading to the Vatican to pay their respects.

Hymns played out on giant speakers, occasionally drowned out by the sound of helicopters flying overhead, before 91-year-old Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re gave a homily on the pope’s legacy.

The cardinal emphasised that Pope Francis had repeatedly urged the world to “build bridges, not walls”.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

Pope Francis laid to rest in Rome at funeral attended by thousands, including powerful world leaders

The Vatican confirmed that Francis has been buried in a niche between the Sforza and Pauline Chapels at the Basilica of Saint Mary Major,...

19 hours ago

World

LIVE: Pope Francis’ Final Farewell

1 day ago

World

Pope Francis’ funeral: A visual guide

His death has drawn famous figures, politicians, and thousands of followers to Vatican City to pay their respects.

1 day ago

Top stories

Ruto Among World Leaders at Pope Francis’ Funeral In Rome

Other expected guests include US President Donald Trump, Argentine President Javier Milei, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., leader...

1 day ago

World

World Leaders Gather for Pope Francis’ Final Farewell

The Vatican has made preparations for as many as 250,000 people to fill St. Peter’s Square, with another million anticipated to line the 6-kilometer...

1 day ago

Top stories

Pope Francis’ life recalled in Deed placed in coffin

As per tradition, the Pope’s pallium, coins, and medals minted during his pontificate, as well as a "Rogito" or Deed summarizing his life and...

1 day ago

World

(WATCH) UAVs not welcome – Soldiers carry anti-drone guns amid heightened security ahead of Pope Francis’ funeral

1 day ago

World

(WATCH) Lying in state ends – Cardinals seal coffin ahead of Pope Francis’ funeral

1 day ago