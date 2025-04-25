Connect with us

Pope Francis honoured in Nairobi requiem mass ahead of Saturday burial

The mass, marked by prayers, hymns, and moments of reflection, mirrored similar services held around the world in the lead-up to the Pope’s burial scheduled for Saturday at the Vatican.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 25 — The Apostolic Nuncio to Kenya, Archbishop Hubertus van Megen, on Friday led a requiem mass for the late Pope Francis at the Holy Family Basilica in Nairobi, as Kenyans joined the global Catholic community in mourning the pontiff’s passing.

Among those who attended the service were former President Uhuru Kenyatta, Chief Justice Martha Koome and former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, alongside religious leaders, diplomats, and members of the public who came to pay their last respects.

In his homily, the Nuncio described Pope Francis as “a shepherd who carried the burdens of the world with humility and compassion,” urging the faithful to carry forward the Pope’s legacy of peace, justice, and care for the marginalized.

The Vatican expects dignitaries and faithful from across the globe to attend the funeral presided over by Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican Secretary of State.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula will represent President William Ruto who is on a State Visit to China.

Pope Francis died on Monday at the age of 88, a month after doctors discharged him from a five-week hospital stay in Rome.

The Pope passed on at his residence in Casa Santa Marta, the Vatican confirmed on Easter Monday.

Bilateral pneumonia

Cardinal Kevin Farrell, Camerlengo of the Apostolic Chamber, made the announcement at 9:45am local time.

Pope Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Buenos Aires, Argentina, was the first pontiff from Latin America and the first Jesuit pope.

Elected in 2013 following the resignation of Pope Benedict XVI, he led the Catholic Church through a decade marked by calls for reform, interfaith dialogue, and a focus on social justice.

The Pope was admitted to the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic Hospital on Friday, February 14, 2025, after suffering from a bout of bronchitis for several days.

Pope Francis’ clinical situation gradually worsened, and his doctors diagnosed bilateral pneumonia on Tuesday, February 18.

After 38 days in hospital, the late Pope returned to his Vatican residence at the Casa Santa Marta to continue his recovery.

In 1957, in his early 20s, Jorge Mario Bergoglio underwent surgery in his native Argentina to remove a portion of his lung affected by a severe respiratory infection.

As he aged, Pope Francis frequently suffered bouts of respiratory illnesses, even cancelling a planned visit to the United Arab Emirates in November 2023 due to influenza and lung inflammation.

