Pope Francis’ funeral: A visual guide

April 26 – The funeral of Pope Francis will be simpler than those of previous popes, following instructions he set out himself.

But as a head of state and leader of more than a billion Catholics worldwide, it will still be a spectacle of ceremony and tradition.

His death has drawn famous figures, politicians, and thousands of followers to Vatican City to pay their respects.

What time does the funeral start?

Archbishops and bishops will start gathering at 08:30 local time (07:30 BST) in the Constantine Wing, a corridor adjacent to St Peter’s Basilica.

At the same time, Catholic priests will congregate in St Peter’s Square.

Half an hour later, at 09:00 local time, patriarchs from the Orthodox church and cardinals will congregate in Saint Sebastian Chapel, inside the basilica, where the remains of Pope John Paul II lie.

They will walk in a funeral procession accompanying the Pope’s coffin, which has spent the last four days in the centre of St Peter’s Basilica.

The funeral starts at 10:00 when the coffin is laid in the square in front of St Peter’s Basilica. The service will be led by the dean of the College of Cardinals, Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re.

You can follow the order of service in full here.

​​Guests and dignitaries will be seated closer to the basilica and coffin, with thousands of other clergy and members of the public in and around St Peter’s Square, similar to the funeral for Pope Benedict XVI shown below.

The service will end with prayers for Pope Francis and a final commendation – a concluding prayer where the Pope will be formally entrusted to God.

This marks the beginning of a nine-day mourning period called Novemdiales with a mass held every day in his memory.

Who will be attending?

Officials expect at least 250,000 members of the public to attend the funeral and there are some 170 heads of state or government on the guestlist.

Prince William will represent King Charles III, continuing a precedent set in 2005 when the then-Prince of Wales attended Pope John Paul II’s funeral on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II.

Other heads of state and royals have confirmed their attendance, including US President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, Spain’s King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia, and Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

How can you tell a bishop from a cardinal?

There will also be hundreds of members of the clergy, with each group having a specific dress code for the service.

For bishops and archbishops, the liturgical clothes for a funeral include the alb, a white tunic held by a traditional cord called cincture, the amice, a short linen cloth to cover the neck, and a red chasuble, a solemn cape, in honour of the pope. Finally, they don a simple white linen or silk mitre on their heads.

Cardinals wear similar clothes, but they can be distinguished by their more ornate damask pattern mitres, which look cream rather than white.