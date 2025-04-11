Connect with us

Interior PS Raymond Omollo.

NATIONAL NEWS

Politicians urged to nurture the youth instead of planting discord

Omollo says the country risks missing good leaders in future if the current trend continues.

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Apr 11 – Politicians have been urged to nurture young people instead of planting seeds of discord on them.

Raymond Omollo, the Principal Secretary for Ministry of Interior and National Administration, says the responsibility to mould young people lies on leaders, parents and teachers.

“We expect a generation that will take over from us,” he said.

The PS was speaking in reference to the ongoing conversation over the controversial drama script by Butere Girls High School.

“A times, you stop to wonder, is it genuine conversation or is it something that has become fashionable,” he said.

Speaking in Kisumu East on Friday during the opening of Kasagam sub county police headquarters, Omollo says politicians should keep away from spaces of learning.

He says learners are innocent and need to be nurtured.

“I think as parents, and as Kenyans, we must be able to call it out for what it is,” he said.

He noted that learners should be taken through their education by competent and qualified personnel posted by the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) and not politicians.

The PS says nobody, who is not a tutor should be allowed to poison the minds of learners in any institution across the country.

Omollo told politicians to play their politics away from classrooms.

“There is space for doing politics, it is not in our classrooms neither is it in our extra curriculum programs meant to nurture the talent of our children,” he said.

Also in attendance was Mr Douglas Kanja, the Inspector-General of the National Police Service, who appealed to the police and community to work together for the betterment of security issues.

Kanja says community policing must be put into practice to address the immediate needs of the locals.

“I want to encourage you people from this area, let us work closely with police officers who are here,” he said.

He told the police that they will not succeed if they choose to work alone, while ignoring the local community.

Area MP Hon Shakeel Shabbir says the headquarters has been built through the National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF) to the tune of Sh. 55 million, to boost service delivery in the security sector.

Shakeel promised to prioritize more police stations and posts within the constituency in a bid to respond to cries of the locals on matters of insecurity.

