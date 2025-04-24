Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

crime

Police Suspected Burglars Behind Multi-Million Theft in Embakasi

Preliminary investigations show that a group of individuals armed with crude weapons gained entry by cutting through the iron sheet roof, strategically accessing the accounts offices and storeroom.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 24 -Two men suspected of being behind a burglary that took place on Sunday at a go-down in Embakasi have been apprehended by police.

A statement by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations says that the theft resulted in an estimated loss of approximately Sh17.6 million worth of goods.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Preliminary investigations show that a group of individuals armed with crude weapons gained entry by cutting through the iron sheet roof, strategically accessing the accounts offices and storeroom.

The thieves stole an array of valuable equipment, including 363 pieces of 43-inch TVs, 11 soundbars, four laptops, two mobile phones, desktop computers, school bags, spare parts, and CCTV servers, among other items, before vanishing without leaving an immediate trace.

Police are still searching for a team of security personnel who failed to alert the authorities despite responding to the alarm triggered during the incident.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Talk to Your Youth Before Guns Do: Wetangula Urges Baringo MPs over escalating insecurity

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 23 – National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula, has called on Members of Parliament from Baringo County to use the parliamentary recess...

16 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

MPs Push for Bigger Cash Transfers, Transparency in Social Protection Fund

MPs flagged serious corruption and inefficiencies in the current system, demanding reforms that ensure the right people benefit.

17 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Waititu granted leave to amend his appeal seeking release on bail

The ex-Governor has two days to submit a new application in which he wants to introduce new evidence and additional grounds to support of...

17 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Duale orders Clinical Officers Council to reinspect all facilities

He further directed the body to work with the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council on licensing during a meeting at Afya House on...

17 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

I told my wife about Sharon Otieno, promised to end affair: Obado

Obado further indicated that he took responsibility for Sharon's pregnancy and was transparent with his wife who also knew the ‘open secret.’

18 hours ago

Top stories

MPs castigate slow prison reforms, demand urgent action on inmate welfare and rising scams

The house team chair questioned whether prisoner work is rehabilitative or exploitative.

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Poor internet, one of the hindrances to SHA registration in Baringo

Other draw backs were identified as the rough terrain, poor infrastructure, insecurity due to cattle rustling, and natural calamities such as the constant drought...

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Invest in screening services to avert blindness, govt urged

Samson Waweru, executive director Kenya Society for the Blind (KSB), says screening can significantly reduce cases of blindness.

19 hours ago