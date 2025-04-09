Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Police rescue man who disrupted ODM Party primaries from being lynched

He was armed with a teargas canister when he was cornered as his accomplices escaped the wrath of the party supporters.

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Apr 9 – Police in Nyakach has rescued one person from lynching after he was accused of planning to disrupt the sub county Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party elections.

Police officers on patrol rushed to his rescue and took him to the hospital.

The officers had to plead for his life as they struggled to snatch him from the irate party supporters.

The suspect, according to party supporters, was in the company of other four youths, when they stormed Kodingo chief’s camp in Nyakach where the election of sub county officials was to be conducted.

The suspect was stoned and beaten with twigs.

A teargas canister, pangas and knives were recovered from the suspect and his accomplices who escaped after thorough beatings.

When interrogated, the suspect says they came from a neighbouring Constituency (Nyando) and were hired by a certain politician to disrupt the election.

Speaking to the press, South East Nyakach MCA Lumumba Owade says the election will proceed altogether.

Owade announced to the party delegates that the venue was changed to Pap Onditi trading centre.

“We have to change the venue for some logistics,” he said.

