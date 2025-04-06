Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Top stories

Police Officer Commits suicide after killing his Two Children and Nephew in Homa Bay

Published

Homa Bay, April 6, 2025 – A police officer has died by suicide after killing his two children and a nephew at his rural home in Homa Bay County.

The officer, identified as David Okebe Goga, had returned home three weeks ago from his work station in Marsabit.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Homa Bay County Police Commander Lawrence Koilem said the officer is believed to have poisoned the three children—his two sons and a nephew—before hanging himself inside his house.

The officer’s body was found on Sunday afternoon, suspended from the roof of his house.

His brother, Fred Ochieng, told journalists that Goga had been experiencing marital problems and work-related stress, which may have contributed to the incident.

“He told me on Saturday that he was going to visit our ailing mother in hospital. It wasn’t easy to tell he was troubled. There was nothing suspicious,” Ochieng said.

In a suicide note addressed to his father-in-law, the officer accused him of exerting pressure over the education of his daughter—Goga’s wife—suggesting she was being pushed to focus on her own family’s future rather than their household.

“You claimed that she’s your first-born daughter, so she must be educated to come help you in future, not even her family,” the note read.

Goga also cited mounting pressure at work, revealing he was supposed to report back to duty in Marsabit on April 1 but failed to do so. In the note, he accused a senior officer of threatening him.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“He does not tell you anything yet he wants you to be present. I wanted to come to finish him too but I backed off because his children still needed him. Should he not change, then someday he will be finished by his juniors,” he wrote.

The officer also left burial instructions, stating that his body and those of the children should not be placed in caskets but wrapped in blankets instead.

“He had a lot of ambitions, but he was reserved—hard to read,” his brother added.

Police recovered a combat bag the officer had used to carry his belongings from Marsabit.

Commander Koilem said investigations are underway to determine what substance was used to kill the children.

“We don’t yet know what was used. That will be established through a postmortem and toxicology tests,” he said.

The bodies were moved to Homa Bay County Referral Hospital Mortuary.

In this article:
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

Posta Accuses Kiambu MCA Koina of Intimidation in Land Dispute, Seeks Police Intervention

The disputed land, registered as Kiambu/MUN Block 2/284, is claimed by Posta. The corporation also alleges that Koina, a tenant on the property, has...

4 hours ago

County News

Five confirmed dead in Kisii house collapse, others rescued

At least seven workers who were on site at the time of the collapse were initially trapped under the rubble. The three survivors have...

5 hours ago

Top stories

Kioni warns against efforts to hinder Matiang’i’s 2027 ambitions

Nyamira Senator Okong’o Omogeni echoed similar sentiments, expressing his support for Matiang’i’s presidential bid. Speaking at a funeral in Nyakeore, West Mugirango, Omogeni vowed...

6 hours ago

Top stories

Kindiki mourns Bomet crash victims, calls for stricter road safety enforcement

The Saturday accident claimed at least 15 lives and left 14 others injured along the Kaplong-Kericho highway in Bomet County.

6 hours ago

Headlines

Police, NTSA Urge Vigilance Amid Deadly Road Crashes

This warning follows a tragic road accident in Bomet County, along the Kericho-Kaplong highway, where thirteen people were killed and eleven others were hospitalized...

6 hours ago

Top stories

Deputy President Kindiki mourns legal icon Pheroze Nowrojee

In a deeply personal message, Kindiki said Nowrojee dignified the title of Senior Counsel not by assertion but through his conduct, earning admiration across...

6 hours ago

Top stories

15 Killed, 14 Injured in Bomet Highway Crash Involving Three Vehicles

The crash involved a private car, a 14-seater matatu, and a lorry. Several passengers died on the spot, while emergency services rushed the injured...

7 hours ago

Africa

Tanzania’s general elections to be held as set in constitution: official

Late last year, CHADEMA began a campaign based on its slogan "No Reforms, No Election," urging major changes in the electoral system. According to CHADEMA...

7 hours ago