Police, NTSA Urge Vigilance Amid Deadly Road Crashes

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 6 – The National Police Service and the National Transport and Safety Authority are urging motorists and all road users to exercise extreme caution, especially during the rainy season.

This warning follows a tragic road accident in Bomet County, along the Kericho-Kaplong highway, where thirteen people were killed and eleven others were hospitalized with serious injuries.

According to police reports, the fatal crash occurred on Saturday at 3:30 p.m., when a lorry, a 14-seater matatu, and a private car collided.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the private car was speeding and playing loud music at the time of the crash.

In a separate incident, eight people were seriously injured when a long-distance bus collided with two public service vehicles and a motorcycle.

The incident, which occurred on April 4, took place in the Kibarani area along Makupa-Changamwe Road.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the bus, belonging to Tahmeed Company, developed a mechanical fault before it struck the two public service vehicles and the motorcycle.

The injured individuals were promptly transported to Coast General Hospital for treatment.