Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The Police Spokesperson attributed human error as a major contributor to road accidents, citing factors such as speeding, reckless overtaking, drunk driving, overloading, driver fatigue, and careless pedestrian behavior as the most prevalent causes/FILE

Headlines

Police, NTSA Urge Vigilance Amid Deadly Road Crashes

This warning follows a tragic road accident in Bomet County, along the Kericho-Kaplong highway, where thirteen people were killed and eleven others were hospitalized with serious injuries.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 6 – The National Police Service and the National Transport and Safety Authority are urging motorists and all road users to exercise extreme caution, especially during the rainy season.

This warning follows a tragic road accident in Bomet County, along the Kericho-Kaplong highway, where thirteen people were killed and eleven others were hospitalized with serious injuries.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

According to police reports, the fatal crash occurred on Saturday at 3:30 p.m., when a lorry, a 14-seater matatu, and a private car collided.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the private car was speeding and playing loud music at the time of the crash.

In a separate incident, eight people were seriously injured when a long-distance bus collided with two public service vehicles and a motorcycle.

The incident, which occurred on April 4, took place in the Kibarani area along Makupa-Changamwe Road.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the bus, belonging to Tahmeed Company, developed a mechanical fault before it struck the two public service vehicles and the motorcycle.

The injured individuals were promptly transported to Coast General Hospital for treatment.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Headlines

Shujaa to face Fiji in Singapore 7s Final

Kelvin Wambua’s charges will take to the field against Fiji from 2.30pm as the look follow in the footsteps of their predecessors who won...

3 hours ago

Headlines

Kisumu County Set to Launch Creative Industry Policy

Speaking in Kisumu over the weekend during the launch of Baraza Media Lab at the Lake Basin Development Authority (LBDA) Mall, Odongo stressed the...

4 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Trump urges US to ‘hang tough’ as 10% tariffs come into effect

Trump described the market volatility as "an economic revolution", which the US "will win".

5 hours ago

AGRICULTURE

Ruto to concede defeat and return to farming if voted out in 2027

"I am fully aware that I must meet the development expectations set by Kenyans, I have no intention of failing. However, if Kenyans vote...

23 hours ago

County News

‘Leadership is not a beauty contest,’ Ruto says while highlighting achievements in Gachagua’s backyard

"Leadership is not a beauty contest; it is defined by hard work. Kenyans want someone who is a performer," the Head of State emphasised.

1 day ago

ACCESS TO JUSTICE

CJ Koome calls for a fair and compassionate justice system

Speaking during the Milimani Chief Magistrate Family Court Open Day themed “Bridging the Gap: Enhancing Access to Justice through Collaboration,” Koome said stakeholders in...

1 day ago

Headlines

Gachagua allies in Nyeri and Kiambu urge political tolerance ahead of President Ruto’s visit

"I know we have wounds from what happened during the impeachment of the former Deputy President, but even so, we must differentiate between what...

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

The Future of Work in Kenya: Young Dreamers, Bold Doers

ideas.After graduation, doors didn’t swing open as expected. The job market felt more like a waiting room—long, uncertain, and full of closed doors.

2 days ago