Police in Kisii investigating killing of 5 family members implicated in death of man

KISII, Kenya, Apr 18 – Police officers in Kisii have launched an investigation over the killings of five family members in cold blood by angry villagers in Metembe village, Nyaribari Masaba constituency Kisii county.

Confirming the incident on phone, Masaba South Sub-county Commissioner Jane Manene said the criminal investigation officers in this region have already launched an investigation over the incident.

Among those who were killed include the father, mother and their two children for allegedly playing a role in the killing of a young man in this village a month ago.

Six houses belonging to the victims were torched and destroyed by the said villagers as two people from this family managed to escape.

The bodies of the five were taken to Kisii teaching and referral hospital awaiting autopsy