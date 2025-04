0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 28 – Police in Lokichogio are holding two suspects, aged 18 and 19, after they were found in possession of an AK-47 rifle with an empty magazine.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the duo was nabbed following a tip-off from members of the public.

The Amin Mohammed-led agency confirmed that the suspects are currently in custody and will be arraigned in court.

Meanwhile, the recovered firearm and magazine are being held as exhibits.