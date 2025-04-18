Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

PM Modi and Elon Musk talk India-US tech collaboration

Modi shared a post on X detailing his telephone conversation with the tech billionaire and said they had revisited topics from their meeting in Washington earlier this year.

Published

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he discussed his country’s potential to collaborate with the US on “technology and innovation” during a conversation with Elon Musk.

On Friday, Modi shared a post on X detailing his telephone conversation with the tech billionaire and said they had revisited topics from their meeting in Washington earlier this year.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Modi’s conversation with Musk comes as India is working towards securing a bilateral trade agreement with the US to offset the brunt of US President Donald Trump’s potential tariffs.

It also comes days before US Vice-President JD Vance’s four-day trip to India.

“We discussed the immense potential for collaboration in the areas of technology and innovation,” Modi wrote in his post on X.

He added that India remained “committed to advancing our partnerships with the US” in these domains.

Musk, who is seen as being close to Trump and also heads the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), is looking at making inroads into India with his business plans.

In March, Starlink signed an agreement with two of India’s biggest telecoms firms to bring satellite internet to India and is awaiting government approval to start providing its services.

  • Tesla could also finally be making its debut and has begun hiring for a dozen jobs in Delhi and Mumbai. It is also reportedly hunting for showrooms in both cities.

Meanwhile, Vance is set to meet Modi on 21 April, the first day of his trip, for discussions on economic, trade and geopolitical ties.

He will be accompanied by his children and wife Usha Vance whose parents migrated to the US from the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The visit comes against the backdrop of an intensifying trade war between the US and China.

Trump slapped India too with 27% US tariffs on 2 April, before he announced a 90-day pause.

Since then, Delhi and Washington have been working towards an early conclusion of trade negotiations.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Tesla whistleblower wins legal battle against Elon Musk

She told BBC News she now wants to face Elon Musk and Tesla in open court.

1 day ago

World

Anti-Trump protests held in cities across the US

Coming days after Trump's announcement that the US would impose import tariffs on most countries around the world, gatherings were also held outside the...

April 6, 2025

Headlines

Trump moves to close down Voice of America

A White House statement said the order would "ensure taxpayers are no longer on the hook for radical propaganda", and included quotes from politicians...

March 16, 2025

World

Confusion over Musk demand that federal workers justify their jobs

Mr Musk, who is leading the Department of Government Efficiency (Doge), said that failure to respond would be taken as a resignation.

February 25, 2025

World

SpaceX crew returns to Earth after historic mission

Sep 15 – SpaceX’s Polaris Dawncrew has returned to Earth after five days in orbit, following a historic mission featuring the world’s first commercial...

September 15, 2024

Top stories

Elon Musk Delays India Trip, Citing Tesla Commitments

Apr 22 – Elon Musk has postponed his anticipated journey to India, citing pressing commitments at Tesla. The Tesla CEO was exp[ected to arrive...

April 22, 2024

Top stories

Tesla cuts prices in major markets as sales fall

A price war has been intensifying between electric vehicle (EV) makers, with particularly fierce competition coming from Chinese firms.

April 22, 2024

World

Elon Musk to Meet with Indian Spacetech Startups During Visit to India

Apr 21 – Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX, is set to embark on a visit to India from April 21, with a much-anticipated meeting...

April 21, 2024