Kenya Airways plane taking off at JKIA/FILE

Kenya

Passenger Dies on Board Kenya Airways Flight from New York to Nairobi

The elderly passenger reportedly collapsed mid-flight, prompting immediate action from the flight crew.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 12 – Airways has confirmed the death of a passenger in a  flight from New York to Nairobi after a medical emergency.

According to the airline, the elderly passenger reportedly collapsed mid-flight, prompting immediate action from the flight crew.

It pointed out that emergency procedures were promptly initiated in line with international aviation medical protocols.

“At 0840 hours Nairobi Time, the crew notified the Kenya Airways Operations Control Centre that the passenger had collapsed. The crew, supported by three qualified medical professionals who volunteered on board, immediately initiated emergency procedures, including the use of onboard medical equipment,” a statement from KQ read.

The flight diverted toward Entebbe International Airport in Uganda to provide urgent medical services.

However, despite all efforts to revive the passenger, the individual was pronounced dead at 0910 hours EAT before the plane could land.

“Regrettably, despite sustained resuscitation efforts, the passenger was pronounced deceased by the attending medical professionals,” the statement indicated.

Following the confirmation of the fatality, the aircraft continued its journey to Nairobi, where it landed at 10:27 a.m. local time. It was met by Kenya Airways’ medical team, airport security, and government authorities, who handled the situation in accordance with established aviation protocols.

Kenya Airways expressed its condolences to the bereaved family and assured the public of its commitment to supporting all involved.

“The airline extends its deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones affected by this tragic event. Privacy and dignity for all involved remain our utmost priority,” the statement read.

The Kenya Airways management assured it is working in coordination with the passenger’s family, local authorities, and relevant aviation bodies to determine the exact cause of death.

