Pakistan Begins Repatriation of Afghan Refugees as March 31 Deadline Expires

April 4 – Pakistan has begun the repatriation of Afghan Citizen Card (ACC) holders and other undocumented Afghan refugees following the expiration of the March 31 deadline. Authorities confirmed that deportations commenced on April 1 as part of the government’s ongoing Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Program (IFRP), which was launched in November 2023.

The Ministry of Interior had earlier instructed all ACC holders to leave voluntarily before March 31, warning that strict legal action would follow for those who remained beyond the deadline. In an official statement, the ministry reiterated that the repatriation policy applied to all undocumented foreign nationals, including ACC holders.

“All illegal foreigners and ACC holders are advised to leave the country voluntarily before March 31, 2025; thereafter, deportation will commence from April 1, 2025,” the statement read. The government assured that adequate arrangements for food and healthcare had been made for returning Afghan nationals, emphasizing that the process would be conducted with dignity.

Since the repatriation initiative began, over 886,000 Afghans have been deported. However, estimates suggest that approximately three million Afghan nationals remain in Pakistan. The country has hosted millions of Afghan refugees for decades, but authorities now stress that only those who meet legal residency requirements will be allowed to stay.

The move comes amid heightened tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan over border security and refugee policies. While humanitarian organizations have raised concerns about the large-scale deportations, Pakistani officials maintain that the policy is necessary for national security and regulatory compliance.

“Pakistan has been a gracious host for decades and continues to fulfill its commitments as a responsible state,” the Interior Ministry said, adding that individuals wishing to remain in Pakistan must adhere to legal requirements.

With deportations now underway, authorities have warned that violators will face strict penalties, while humanitarian groups continue to urge a more measured approach to the crisis.