Deputy Chief of Staff Performance and Delivery Management Eliud Owalo is received by the KNUT Secretary General Collins Oyuu at the funeral of the late Hezron Onege, at Oboch village in Asembo.

BOTTOM-UP

Owalo says service delivery will inform 2027 campaigns

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 27 – Deputy Chief of Staff for Delivery and Performance, Eliud Owalo, has underscored the pivotal role that fulfilling campaign promises will play in shaping the narrative of future political campaigns.

Owalo emphasised that the government’s unwavering commitment to delivering tangible projects is not just a policy matter, but a cornerstone for building public trust and ensuring sustainable development across the country.

“Delivery on every campaign promise will inform the next political campaigns, and that’s why the government is very keen on keeping them,” Owalo stated, highlighting the administration’s focus on accountability and measurable outcomes.

Speaking in Rarieda during the funeral of former Bondo TTC tutor and veteran educationist Hezron Onege in Oboch village, Owalo reiterated the government’s dedication to transformative projects in the Lake region.

Among the flagship initiatives is Phase 2 of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), which will extend from Kisumu to the Malaba border.

In addition to the railway, Owalo outlined a range of other ambitious projects, including the revitalisation of the Lake Region Ring Road, for which negotiations are ongoing with the World Bank and other potential partners.

The government is also prioritising the revival of the sugar and cotton industries—sectors historically central to the region’s economy but hampered by years of neglect and regulatory challenges.

By addressing issues such as artisanal mining—which has been plagued by fatal incidents and regulatory bottlenecks—the administration aims to create safer, more productive economic opportunities for local communities.

Owalo further noted that efforts are underway to clear outstanding arrears owed to sugar farmers, a move expected to inject much-needed liquidity into the agricultural sector and restore confidence among stakeholders.

He stressed the importance of pursuing feasible and sustainable mechanisms for revitalising these critical economic activities to ensure that benefits are both immediate and long-lasting.

The Deputy Chief of Staff also announced plans to establish modern abattoirs and develop a robust value addition chain for hides and skins, transforming them into high-value leather products.

“It is absurd that locals here sell their hides at fifty shillings per hide, yet one hide can produce more than three pairs of shoes that sell at fifteen thousand a pair,” Owalo remarked, underscoring the untapped potential in value addition and the need for local industries to capture a greater share of the value chain.

Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) Secretary-General Collins Oyuu, who also attended the funeral, lauded the government’s historic achievement in employing over 76,000 teachers in the last two years—a feat never before witnessed in the country’s education sector.

“This must be said without any fear of contradiction: as the teaching fraternity, we are very happy. We’ve never had such a record number of teachers employed within such a short time as this—and still counting,” said Oyuu, reflecting the administration’s commitment to strengthening the education system as a foundation for national development.

