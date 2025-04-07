Connect with us

Africa

Over 600 gather in Nairobi to honor victims of 1994 Genocide Against the Tutsi in Rwanda

The event, held in collaboration with Rwanda's High Commission in Kenya and the Office of the Director-General of UNON, brought together members of the diplomatic corps, the Rwandan community in Kenya, and friends of Rwanda.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 7— More than 600 people gathered at the United Nations Office in Nairobi (UNON) on Monday to commemorate the victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda.

The event, held in collaboration with Rwanda’s High Commission in Kenya and the Office of the Director-General of UNON, brought together members of the diplomatic corps, the Rwandan community in Kenya, and friends of Rwanda.

Speaking at the gathering, UNON Director-General Zainab Hawa emphasized the importance of unity in the face of hatred.

“In remembrance of the victims of the Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda in 1994, UNON stands united against hate and division,” she said, echoing the message of UN Secretary-General António Guterres, who called on all nations to combat hate speech, promote unity, and uphold human rights.

The genocide, which occurred over a span of just 100 days, resulted in the brutal killing of close to one million people, primarily members of the Tutsi ethnic group.

The international community’s failure to prevent or halt the massacre continues to serve as a stark lesson on the cost of silence and indifference.

On April 1, Rwanda’s Ambassador to Kenya, Martin Ngoga, called on governments worldwide to take a firm stand against hate speech, warning of its deadly consequences as evidenced by history.

Speaking at a symposium in Nairobi marking the 31st commemoration of the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda, Ngoga urged global leaders to adopt proactive measures to prevent genocide and discrimination.

He cautioned against the manipulation of ethnic and racial tensions for political gain, emphasizing the importance of remembrance, justice, and global solidarity in preventing future atrocities.

“Remembrance is not just about looking back; it is about shaping the future. We all have a role to play in preventing atrocities—whether through education, policy, or advocacy,” Ngoga stated.

“Governments must ensure that 
Ngoga also challenged institutions to uphold justice and called on individuals to counter divisive narratives.

Addressing dignitaries, scholars, and policymakers, he described the genocide against the Tutsi as one of the darkest chapters in human history, noting that in just 100 days, over a million people were brutally murdered.

He stressed that discussions like the symposium are crucial for preserving historical memory, preventing distortion, and ensuring that the truth is documented for future generations.

“By gathering testimonies, analyzing evidence, and sharing research, the symposium helps prevent historical distortion and keeps the truth alive,” he stated.

