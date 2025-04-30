Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Over 50 betting firms shut off as Govt cracks down on illegal operators

The state also banned gambling advertising on all media platforms for 30 days, citing increased addiction to betting across the country.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 29 – The government has shut off over 50 betting firms for operating without the approvals of the Betting Control and Licensing Board (BCLB).

In a letter sent to Communication Authority of Kenya (CA) CEO David Mugonyi, BLCB directed Safaricom to suspend all paybill payments as well as STK push services for firms such as Cheza Crash, Skai Crash, Vuma Bet, and Aviator 254, among others.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Unauthorized betting websites have sparked public outrage by operating without approval from the Board. The Board has taken note of complaints from concerned citizens regarding these platforms, which exploit users by demanding money through betting schemes,” BLCB announced in a statement.

“Investigations by the Board reveal that these fraudulent sites scam bettors by accepting deposits via pay bill numbers or STK push services, only to withhold payouts,” added BCLB.

“Additionally, the platforms violate the gaming regulations set by the Board, necessitating their immediate shutdown.”

Earlier, the state also banned gambling advertising on all media platforms for 30 days, citing increased addiction to betting across the country.

“The Board has determined that necessary measures must be taken against the listed websites, including their im

mediate shutdown. Additionally, by copy of this letter, Safaricom PLC Limited is hereby instructed to suspend all associated Pay Bill numbers with immediate effect,” BLCB added.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt backs budget cuts, endorses Finance Bill 2025

cabinet secretaries were instructed to work with the National Treasury to identify and execute the necessary adjustments within their respective ministries and state departments.

4 minutes ago

BOTTOM-UP

Government unblocks funds, paving way for resumption of Mamboleo–Kipsitet Road Project

The 122-kilometre road that is being implemented by the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) at a cost of Sh15.7 billion is a strategic investment...

2 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Kenya to open consulate in Haiti to support peace mission

Cabinet meeting chaired by President William Ruto noted that the consulate will provide strategic support to Kenya’s leadership role in helping restore order in...

2 hours ago

Top stories

MPs Slam BBC Documentary as ‘Foreign Propaganda,’ Defend Kenya’s Sovereignty

The exposé, aired Monday, investigates the deadly crackdown on anti-government protests in June 2024. It alleges that Kenyan police and military forces received covert...

12 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

COTU Executive Committee endorses Atwoli for another term as SG

The committee indicated that it endorsed him as the ideal person to continue defending the rights of workers’ unions in the country.

17 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Pressure mounts to probe Kenya police and army after BBC exposé

Amnesty International and the Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) said the officers identified in the documentary should "face the law".

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

47 Women Representatives Oppose Sh500mn NGAAF Budget Cut

The issue came to the fore in Parliament when Busia Woman Representative Catherine Omanyo condemned the cut, describing it as both demoralizing and disruptive.

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

(WATCH) Ruto’s China Visit Deepens Kenya–China Ties : Ambassador Haiyan

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 29 – President William Ruto’s recent state visit to China has been hailed as a major milestone in Kenya-China relations, after...

20 hours ago