Orengo: I Won’t Join Ruto’s Praise Choir, constitutionalism must thrive

NAIROBI, Kenya April 12 – Siaya Governor James Orengo has expressed he will not join the ‘praise singing’ bandwagon for the current regime and the successive ones saying the country’s democracy was not fought for so that leaders could be worshipped.

During the burial of George Oduor who was Raila Odinga’s aide, Orengo asserted that the democracy was aimed at ensuring a system grounded in constitutionalism and accountability for the government to ensure equality for all.

The seasoned lawyer and former senator known for his vocal advocacy during second liberation made it clear that his support for the current government is not an open cheque for silence.

“So what I’m trying to say, let us build a society which is based on the Constitution and the rule of law. We can say many things, and mere cannot be praised singing because we fought for a democratic constitution where people should talk, where people should talk, where people should talk,” he stated.

Orengo recalled that during the revered Moi era where sycophantic politics was the modus operandi and Orengo loyalty came in the form of public flattery,the will of the people ultimately took centre stage.

“I was in Parliament when people used to tell Moi you are here to stay and you will not go anywhere. You will be in power until the day you want to go. They told Moi, and I was in Parliament at that time,” he said.

His remarks come amid mounting scrutiny over the so-called ‘broad-based government’ arrangement even within ODM party even as former opposition strongholds warm up to President William Ruto’s administration.

Orengo warned that the Opposition outfit support must not be mistaken for blind loyalty adding that rights, not favours, should define citizen state engagement.

“We can’t keep song praising all the time. If you keep praise singing we will not have a country. So tell your leaders the truth.So if you want something from the government, it is a matter of right. It is not a favour you are being given,”he remarked.

Orengo who was among the first leaders from Raila Odinga’s camp to acknowledge President Ruto’s administration said he stood by him not because of political alignment but conviction in strengthening national institutions.

“I know that even when you became President, when you came here the first time, I was the only one who was here. I was the only one. I was here because I was convinced that institutions must work… I don’t song praise. I believe that you are the President, and we are going to talk,”the Siaya Senator stated.