Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Top stories

Orengo: I Won’t Join Ruto’s Praise Choir, constitutionalism must thrive

The seasoned lawyer and former senator known for his vocal advocacy during second liberation made it clear that his support for the current government is not an open cheque for silence.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya April 12Siaya Governor James Orengo has expressed he will not join the ‘praise singing’ bandwagon for the current regime and the successive ones saying the country’s democracy was not fought for so that leaders could be worshipped.

During the burial of George Oduor who was Raila Odinga’s aide, Orengo asserted that the democracy was aimed at ensuring a system grounded in constitutionalism and accountability for the government to ensure equality for all.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The seasoned lawyer and former senator known for his vocal advocacy during second liberation made it clear that his support for the current government is not an open cheque for silence.

“So what I’m trying to say, let us build a society which is based on the Constitution and the rule of law. We can say many things, and mere cannot be praised singing because we fought for a democratic constitution where people should talk, where people should talk, where people should talk,” he stated.

Orengo recalled that during the revered Moi era where  sycophantic politics was the modus operandi and Orengo loyalty came in the form of public flattery,the will of the people ultimately took centre stage.

 “I was in Parliament when people used to tell Moi you are here to stay and you will not go anywhere. You will be in power until the day you want to go. They told Moi, and I was in Parliament at that time,” he said.

His remarks come amid mounting scrutiny over the so-called ‘broad-based government’ arrangement even within ODM party  even as former opposition strongholds warm up to President William Ruto’s administration.

Orengo warned that the Opposition outfit support must not be mistaken for blind loyalty adding that rights, not favours, should define citizen state engagement.

“We can’t keep song praising all the time. If you keep praise singing we will not have a country. So tell your leaders the truth.So if you want something from the government, it is a matter of right. It is not a favour you are being given,”he remarked.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Orengo  who was among the first leaders from Raila Odinga’s camp to acknowledge President Ruto’s administration said he stood by him not because of political alignment but conviction in strengthening national institutions.

“I know that even when you became President, when you came here the first time, I was the only one who was here. I was the only one. I was here because I was convinced that institutions must work… I don’t song praise. I believe that you are the President, and we are going to talk,”the Siaya Senator stated.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

Wajackoyah to Ruto: Tame Farouk Kibet, Talk to Butere Girls

 NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 12 – Roots Party leader George Wajackoyah has issued a fiery call to President William Ruto, urging him to rein in...

10 minutes ago

Top stories

Ruto to Sifuna: Tread Carefully or Be Disciplined’

The President elaborated that he wields the powers to push for disciplinary measures against even as an outsider of the opposition outfit.

14 minutes ago

Top stories

Atwoli Condemns Politicization of Students Amid Butere Girls’ Drama Festival Controversy

Atwoli insisted that politics should be kept off educational environments to protect children's rights and focus on their learning.​

3 hours ago

Top stories

Oburu Odinga urges Critics to Hold Off on ‘Ruto Must Go’ Calls Until 2027

The Siaya Senator warned that removal of President before the conclusion of his term will only result to anarchy and chaos in the country.

5 hours ago

Kenya

Amisi dismisses concerns over IEBC Chair, urges focus on mass voter mobilization

He urged political leaders and citizens to shift their energy toward uniting Kenyans and mobilizing the electorate ahead of the 2027 general election.

6 hours ago

Kenya

CS Kagwe warns miraa cartels amid farmer exploitation

CS Kagwe condemned the unethical practices of certain traders who have been buying miraa from Kenyan farmers at as low as Sh200 per kilogram...

8 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KHRC sues to have Butere Girls perform ‘Echoes of War’

KHRC argues that blocking the performance violates the students’ rights to freedom of expression, opinion, and information.

8 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Family of GSU officer buried in Church compound seek govt help to exhume him

On Friday, the family of the deceased and Opapo residents engaged the Rongo police in a running battle when they stormed the church to...

8 hours ago