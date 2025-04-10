Omollo urges national administators to register a professional body

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 10 — Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration, Raymond Omollo, has called on the Association of National Government Administrators of Kenya (ANGAK) to broaden its mandate and transform into a fully-fledged professional body.

Speaking during ANGAK’s 9th Annual General Meeting held in Machakos, PS Omollo praised the association’s achievements over the past nine years, particularly its support for members in times of need and its efforts in economic empowerment through joint ventures.

“ANGAK’s achievements speak for themselves,” said Omollo.

“The association has provided important financial support to members during emergencies and has initiated ventures to economically empower its members.”

The AGM brought together 339 national government administrators from across the country, including retired officers, under the banner of unity, shared welfare, and a collective voice for the profession.

Omollo, who also serves as the association’s patron, emphasized the need for ANGAK to shift beyond its current welfare-based model and become a hub for continuous professional development in public administration.

“ANGAK should transform into a platform not just for social support, but for learning, knowledge exchange, and professional growth in public administration,” he said.

He proposed a range of initiatives to drive this evolution, including the launch of annual conferences featuring governance and administration experts, quarterly seminars for experience sharing, the creation of an online knowledge portal, and the publication of a journal to document case studies and innovations from the field.

The PS also recommended establishing structured mentorship and peer-learning programs, where seasoned administrators can guide and support younger officers.

Highlighting ANGAK’s potential for growth, Omollo noted that the current 339 members represent only a fraction of the more than 20,000 eligible National Government Administrators across the country.

“My vision is that in the coming years, ANGAK will stand in the league of Kenya’s most respected professional associations,” he said.

“Together, let’s build an association that is a powerhouse of knowledge, professionalism, and influence in National Government Administration.”