Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Speaking during ANGAK’s 9th Annual General Meeting held in Machakos, PS Omollo praised the association’s achievements over the past nine years, particularly its support for members in times of need and its efforts in economic empowerment through joint ventures/MINA

NATIONAL NEWS

Omollo urges national administators to register a professional body

The PS also recommended establishing structured mentorship and peer-learning programs, where seasoned administrators can guide and support younger officers.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 10 — Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration, Raymond Omollo, has called on the Association of National Government Administrators of Kenya (ANGAK) to broaden its mandate and transform into a fully-fledged professional body.

Speaking during ANGAK’s 9th Annual General Meeting held in Machakos, PS Omollo praised the association’s achievements over the past nine years, particularly its support for members in times of need and its efforts in economic empowerment through joint ventures.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“ANGAK’s achievements speak for themselves,” said Omollo.

“The association has provided important financial support to members during emergencies and has initiated ventures to economically empower its members.”

The AGM brought together 339 national government administrators from across the country, including retired officers, under the banner of unity, shared welfare, and a collective voice for the profession.

Omollo, who also serves as the association’s patron, emphasized the need for ANGAK to shift beyond its current welfare-based model and become a hub for continuous professional development in public administration.

“ANGAK should transform into a platform not just for social support, but for learning, knowledge exchange, and professional growth in public administration,” he said.

He proposed a range of initiatives to drive this evolution, including the launch of annual conferences featuring governance and administration experts, quarterly seminars for experience sharing, the creation of an online knowledge portal, and the publication of a journal to document case studies and innovations from the field.

The PS also recommended establishing structured mentorship and peer-learning programs, where seasoned administrators can guide and support younger officers.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Highlighting ANGAK’s potential for growth, Omollo noted that the current 339 members represent only a fraction of the more than 20,000 eligible National Government Administrators across the country.

“My vision is that in the coming years, ANGAK will stand in the league of Kenya’s most respected professional associations,” he said.

“Together, let’s build an association that is a powerhouse of knowledge, professionalism, and influence in National Government Administration.”

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Ogamba says Butere Girls students allowed to stage contested play but declined

Ogamba indicated that they refused to perform due to Cleopas Malala's absence whom he insists he is unaccredited.

8 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya and Venezuela pledge to strengthen Parliamentary diplomacy

The visit was marked by the delivery of a special communication from the Second Vice President of the Venezuelan National Assembly, requesting the establishment...

47 minutes ago

Kenya

Ruto’s repression deepens again over Echoes of War play

Echoes of War play focuses on the struggles of Generation Z in their fight for good governance. The June 2024 Gen Z protests stemmed...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KRA launches eRITS to foster voluntary compliance among landlords

The system built on KRA’s Enterprise Integration Platform Gava Connect is set to streamline compliance for the real estate sector from a technology perspective. 

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Court declares presidential task force to review police welfare unconstitutional

He found that the President violated the Constitution by unilaterally creating the 23-member task force, which was chaired by former Chief Justice David Maraga.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NACADA nets two in Machakos bhang bust as crackdown intensifies

The operation, spearheaded by NACADA Enforcement Officers under the command of Senior Superintendent of Police Nicholas Kosgei, followed a tip-off from members of the...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Court rejects petition to compel govt to release individuals reportedly abducted by police

In his ruling, Justice Bahati Mwamuye found that the claims were unsubstantiated and had not met the burden of proof.

2 hours ago

Kenya

Malala released after night in custody over ‘Echoes of War’ play

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 10 – Former Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala has been released from Eldama Ravine Police Station, where he was held overnight following...

3 hours ago