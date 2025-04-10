Connect with us

Interior and National Administration Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo/MINA

NATIONAL NEWS

Omollo defends response to censored Butere Girls play, vows to rein in ‘culture of disorder’

Omollo’s remarks came amid national outrage following a crackdown on a censured play titled Echoes of War at the 2025 Kenya National Drama Festival in Nakuru.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 10 — Interior and National Administration Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has defended the government’s move to restrict the performance of Echoes of War by Butere Girls High School.

In a veiled refrence to developments at the National Drama and Film Festival in Nakuru, Omollo argued that the country faces a “creeping culture of disorder” he said required an intervention.

Speaking at the 9th Annual General Meeting of the Association of National Government Administrators of Kenya (ANGAK) in Machakos, Omollo urged government administrators to lead efforts in restoring discipline in public institutions and daily life.

“There is a culture currently creeping across the country where order is lacking — in schools, offices, and leadership,” Omollo said.

“I’m looking to this association and its members to help us bring a semblance of order in how we manage our national affairs.”

He emphasized that government administrators have historically played a key role in promoting discipline and executing the government’s agenda, and expressed confidence that ANGAK would continue to uphold this legacy.

“Administrators have always [been] associated with discipline and public service delivery. My hope is that this association will help us maintain that tradition,” he added.

Public Outrage Over Crackdown on Drama Performance

Omollo’s remarks came amid national outrage following a crackdown on a censured play titled Echoes of War at the 2025 Kenya National Drama Festival in Nakuru.

Police arrested former Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala teargassed students as they moved to enforce restrictions on the play.

The play, written by Malala, explores themes of governance, civic activism, and the challenges faced by Generation Z in their push for transparency and accountability.

Critics say the government responded to the play with repression and censorship, undermining freedom of expression.

On Wednesday night, officers arrested Malala after they blocked his entry into the festival venue. Reports indicate that six journalists sustained injuries from teargas during the scuffle.

Security forces also barred the public and media from accessing the auditorium when the film was due for staging, escalating tensions and fueling accusations of state overreach.

In a live phone interview with Spice FM from Eldama Ravine Police Station, Malala dismissed claims that the play incited unrest.

“This is just a play. It has nothing to do with incitement or name-calling. It is a piece of art,” Malala stated.

Heavy-handed response

Several prominent leaders condemned the government’s response, warning that such actions threaten democratic values and artistic freedom.

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka voiced strong opposition, stating:

“Art is not a crime. The chants of ‘No Butere, No Drama… #RutoMustGo!’ reflect a generation fed up with repression, abductions, and killings.”

Former Defense Cabinet Secretary and DAP-Kenya leader Eugene Wamalwa added:

“A king afraid of being told by his children he is naked is indeed naked!”

Former Chief Justice David Maraga also weighed in, calling the incident a clear violation of the constitution.

“Let us not raise a generation that fears its own voice. The perpetrators of this crackdown will one day be brought to justice,” Maraga warned.

The crackdown on Echoes of War has triggered an ongoing debate over the boundaries of political expression, freedom of art, and the role of government in regulating student co-curricular activities.

