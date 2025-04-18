ODM MPs Decry Alleged Land Grab of Miwani Sugar Estate

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya April 18 – Two Members of Parliament from the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party have raised fresh concerns over an alleged scheme to illegally acquire 11,000 hectares of land belonging to the Miwani Sugar Factory.

The legislators, Onyango Koyoo (Muhoroni) and Caroli Omondi (Suba South) claim powerful and politically connected individuals are behind a plot to grab the land originally donated by local communities to establish one of the oldest sugar factories.

The lawmakers alleged that the vast piece of land, freely given by the Luo and Kalenjin communities to support Kenya’s early sugar industry, is being clandestinely transferred into private ownership.

The duo accused senior figures in the current and former governments of backing the scheme.

“There were attempts to grab this land in the run-up to the last elections, but community resistance stopped them. Now, the same forces are back,” Koyoo stated.

Omondi criticized the government, pointing to a letter from Agriculture Principal Secretary Kipronoh Rono as evidence of high-level involvement.

The letter, dated April 11, directed the Kenya Sugar Board to initiate the signing of a consent agreement between the state and a controversial private entity claiming ownership of the land a directive reportedly sanctioned by the Cabinet.

“In the letter, the PS instructs the board’s legal team to expedite the settlement of the dispute. That alone raises serious questions,” said Omondi.

The MPs described the supposed owners as “fraudsters” and insisted the land remains public property. They highlighted a 2009 ruling by the Court of Appeal that, they argue, already settled the matter in favor of public ownership.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“This land was contributed by the Kano and Nandi communities to serve as a nucleus estate for Miwani Sugar Company. The factory later fell into financial distress and was placed under receivership,” Omondi explained.

According to him, a man named Nagendra Saxena allegedly acting as a proxy for Kibos Sugar’s Bire, claimed to have secured a court order in a 1993 civil suit, demanding Sh114 million from Miwani but Omondi argues Saxena is a ghost.

“He’s never been seen in court or even in the country. Both the EACC and DCI have tried and failed to trace him in Kenya or in India,”Omondi stated.

He went on to say that on December 24, 2007, Bire and Kibos, through their company Crossley Holdings Limited, claimed to have bought the Miwani land at an auction for Sh952 million a move the MPs say was fraudulent.

“To this day, there is no evidence that this money was ever paid or to whom it was paid.”

Omondi demanded the government immediately stop any moves to transfer the land, arguing that doing so would not only flout a standing court ruling but also embolden impunity at the highest levels.

He also mentioned that during Court of Appeal proceedings, the magistrate allegedly behind the controversial order outright denied ever issuing it.

“The Cabinet’s involvement in a matter that is actively before the courts is troubling and unacceptable. This land belongs to the people. It was never for sale,” Omondi emphasized.