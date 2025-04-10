Connect with us

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna.

NATIONAL NEWS

ODM condemns mistreatment of Butere Girls students, journalists over Echoes of War play

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 10 – The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has condemned the mistreatment of Butere Girls High Schools students and journalists over the Echoes of War play.

In a statement, the party’s Secretary General Edwin SIfuna stated that freedom of expression is guaranteed by the constitution.

He demanded that the students be allowed to stage their play like all others.

“We reiterate that the freedom of expression guaranteed by the constitution allows people of al ages to express themselves freely even if we do not particularly like what they have to say,” he said.

