Sifuna stressed that the selection panel operates independently and should be allowed to execute its mandate without interference/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

ODM accusses Wiper of seeking to scuttle IEBC reconstitution

Sifuna dismissed the accusations as politically motivated and aimed at discrediting ongoing efforts to reform the electoral body.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 2 — The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has accused the Wiper Party of attempting to disrupt the reconstitution of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) following Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka’s call for urgent consultations with President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

At a press briefing on Wednesday, ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna responded to claims by a section of the Azimio La Umoja coalition led by Wiper, which alleged undue interference by ODM in the IEBC reconstitution process.

“The process is being conducted in full accordance with the recommendations of the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) report, which was chaired by none other than Honorable Kalonzo Musyoka,” Sifuna stated.

He further noted that the delay in reconstituting the IEBC was initially caused by Wiper’s failure to nominate a representative to the selection panel.

“Following ODM’s support, Wiper’s nominee, Koki Muli, was appointed to the panel and has been part of the process from the shortlisting stage to the ongoing candidate interviews,” he added.

The NADCO report, which was established to restore confidence in Kenya’s electoral system, emphasized the need for an independent and transparent selection process for the new IEBC commissioners.

‘Indipendent panel’

Sifuna stressed that the selection panel operates independently and should be allowed to execute its mandate without interference.

“The panel should be allowed to carry out its work without political or external interference. We view these accusations by some Azimio leaders as an attempt to preemptively discredit the panel and the entire process,” he said.

Kalonzo had in a letter addressed to Ruto and Raila warned against skewed appoitments to IEBC insiting on non-partisan electoral officials.

“For the avoidance of doubt, should the UDA/ODM Alliance proceed with the appointment of the IEBC Chairperson and commissioners without the meaningful participation of the opposition, such an action will be viewed as an attempt to establish a partisan electoral body and pre-rig the next elections,” the Wiper leader wrote on March 28.

Kalonzo called out ODM for forging an alliance with the ruling UDA-led coalition to constitute a partisan electoral commission.

Addressing allegations of ODM’s involvement in selecting the IEBC Chairperson, Sifuna denied the accusations.

“ODM is not in government,” he asserted.

“If we were consulted, I would probably find a very good chairman for the IEBC, but that is not my job. That is the responsibility of the selection panel.”

He maintained that the selection process must remain in the hands of the panel, which includes representatives from various societal sectors, including political parties, religious groups, and professional organizations.

“It cannot be up to political players alone,” Sifuna argued.

“For anyone to demand consultation when they already have representation on the panel is disingenuous.”

