In retaliation, boda boda operators launched a manhunt and allegedly lynched two suspected gang members in the Witemere slums/FILE

County News

Nyeri boda boda operators in fear amid motorbike seizures

At least three riders are currently fighting for their lives at Nyeri Provincial Hospital and Mwai Kibaki Referral Hospital after sustaining injuries in separate attacks.

Published

NYERI, Kenya, Apr 10 — Over 1,300 boda boda riders in Nyeri town are operating in fear following a string of violent attacks by a gang that has been targeting both operators and passengers before setting motorcycles ablaze.

The gang is reportedly active in Witemere, Blue Valley, and Majengo slums—areas that riders are now avoiding due to the escalating violence.

Speaking to the press, Nyeri County Boda Boda Chairman Charles Ndegwa said the attacks began when a rider was ambushed in Witemere and his motorcycle torched.

In retaliation, boda boda operators launched a manhunt and allegedly lynched two suspected gang members in the Witemere slums.

However, during the burial of the slain rider, the gang reportedly struck again, attacking three more boda boda operators, all of whom are now hospitalized.

“The situation is tense. Our members are scared to work in these areas, and this is affecting our livelihoods,” said Ndegwa.

“We urge the police to act swiftly and restore safety.”

Nyeri Central Police Commander Muturi Mbogo confirmed the skirmishes, adding that police have since launched operations in the affected areas.

“We have intensified patrols in the estates and are pursuing individuals believed to be part of the gang,” said Mbogo.

“Some suspects have already been identified, and we are working to bring them to justice.”

The situation has raised concerns over growing insecurity in informal settlements around Nyeri town, with boda boda riders calling for enhanced security measures to protect both operators and passengers.

