The Draft National Government Village Administration Policy seeks to formalize the role of village elders within the national administrative structure/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Nyanza residents propose no education requirement for village elders

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Apr 15 — Members of the public who attended a public participation forum in Kisumu on a proposed policy to formally recognize village elders and compensate them financially have called for the removal of education requirements for eligibility.

James Onyonka, a resident of Nyamira County, emphasized the need to prioritize elders who have been offering their services to the community on a pro bono basis.

“These elders have done a sterling job over the years, and it’s only right that the government appreciates their efforts,” Onyonka said. “It would be unfair to replace those who have long served their communities. They deserve first consideration.”

The forum, held at Mama Grace Onyango Hall in Kisumu, brought together stakeholders from the six counties of Siaya, Homa Bay, Nyamira, Migori, Kisumu, and Kisii.

Recognition policy

Onyonka further noted that education should not be a barrier to serving as a village elder, pointing out that many elders possess invaluable wisdom regardless of their academic background.

“Some elders are educated, others are not—but all should be considered for the role. What matters most is age and the community’s approval,” he added.

The Draft National Government Village Administration Policy seeks to formalize the role of village elders within the national administrative structure.

If adopted, the policy will grant elders legal recognition, clearly defined responsibilities, and financial remuneration.

Kisumu County Commissioner Benson Leparmorijo welcomed the proposal, noting that the stipend would help motivate village elders, who play a crucial role in community dispute resolution.

“Village elders are integral to our society. They live among the people and help resolve family and community issues, often preventing cases from reaching the courts,” Leparmorijo said.

“I’m pleased that locals have embraced the government’s initiative to compensate them.”

The County Commissioner also thanked Nyanza residents for actively participating in the forum and urged those who missed the session to submit their views through digital platforms.

