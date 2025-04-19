Non-profits laud Ruto’s move to reject weakened conflict of interest bill

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 19 – The National Federation of Public Benefits Organizations (PBO Federation) has commended President William Ruto for rejecting the Conflict of Interest Bill 2023, which critics say had been significantly weakened during the legislative process.

President Ruto declined to assent to the bill on Thursday, instead sending it back to Parliament for revision.

Speaking at State House, Ruto noted that while the bill was originally intended to impose strict penalties on public officials conducting business with the government, its final version lacked the necessary bite.

“The bill had been watered down and no longer met the threshold for enforcing accountability,” President Ruto said during the address.

Bold move

In response, the PBO Federation praised the president’s move, calling it a bold and necessary step in the fight against corruption and a win for integrity in public service.

“We appreciate President Dr. William Ruto for taking the right step by declining to sign the Conflict of Interest Bill in its current form,” said Stephen Cheboi, National Chairperson of the PBO Federation.

“This shows leadership and commitment to good governance and accountability.”

Cheboi further urged Parliament to do its part by strengthening the bill and sealing the loopholes that facilitate corruption.

“We call on Parliament to take this opportunity seriously and ensure the law is revised to genuinely reflect the principles of transparency, integrity, and accountability,” he added.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The PBO Federation emphasized the urgent need for stronger legislative frameworks to curb corruption and promote ethical governance in Kenya.

“As a nation, we must remain committed to tackling corruption, promoting accountable leadership, and ensuring integrity in public service,” said Cheboi.

“Tough measures are needed—not only in law but also in enforcement—to deter public servants from exploiting the system.”

The Federation reiterated its commitment to working with the government and other stakeholders to champion social and economic justice, in alignment with national development goals and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“We will continue collaborating with relevant authorities to uplift the lives of Kenyans and help steer the country toward a prosperous, middle-income economy,” said Cheboi.

As a statutory umbrella body formed under the recently operationalized PBO Act of 2013, the PBO Federation brings together all registered Public Benefits Organizations (formerly NGOs) in Kenya.

It plays a key role in promoting self-regulation, enhancing capacity building, and advocating for favorable policies on behalf of the civil society sector.