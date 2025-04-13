Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Africa

Nigerian bandit kingpin and 100 followers killed

Gwaska Dankarami was said to have been a high-value target who reportedly served as second-in-command to an Islamic State-linked leader.

Published

A notorious bandit kingpin and 100 of his suspected followers have been killed in a joint military operation in north-west Nigeria, authorities say.

Gwaska Dankarami was said to have been a high-value target who reportedly served as second-in-command to an Islamic State-linked leader.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The alleged gang leader had been hiding in the Munumu Forest, with authorities reporting that several other criminal hideouts were also destroyed across the state on Friday.

His apparent death comes after bandits kidnapped 43 villagers and killed four others in a deadly attack on a village called Maigora in the northern Katsina State earlier this week.

The police had said that it deployed security forces in pursuit of the kidnappers.

However, this is not the first time Dankarami’s death has been reported.

In 2022, the Nigerian Airforce claimed to have killed him in a similar operation.

The Katsina State commissioner for internal security and home affairs, Nasir Mua’zu, said the killing was a significant milestone in the fight against banditry in the state.

“It is expedient to state that this successful mission has significantly disrupted the criminal networks that have long terrorised communities across Faskari, Kankara, Bakori, Malumfashi, and Kafur,” Mua’zu added.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Security forces said they had also recovered and destroyed two machine guns and locally fabricated shotguns.

In a separate operation on Thursday, security forces killed six bandits, including their commander, while several other bandits escaped with bullet wounds.

Seven motorcycles were also intercepted and recovered during the intelligence-led operation.

Katsina, the home state of former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, has witnessed sporadic attacks by bandits and kidnappers that have claimed many lives.

The state governor, Malam Dikko Umaru Radda, has expressed the government’s determination to eliminate criminals and ensure every forest is thoroughly monitored to protect residents.

The authorities said that the operations are part of a broader effort to restore stability in the state and the north-west region of Nigeria, which has witnessed repeated banditry attacks.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Africa

Nigeria bans airing of song criticising president

Released earlier in the week, the song has gained a lot of attention on social media in Nigeria and has sparked debate regarding the...

2 days ago

Africa

Suspected gunmen attacks kill 52 in Nigeria

The motive for the latest bloodshed is unknown. Bokkos is one of the most frequently attacked areas in Nigeria's Plateau State, which is in...

7 days ago

Africa

Seventeen children burnt to death in Nigeria school fire

Several other pupils were injured and rushed to health centres in the town of Kauran Namoda, Zamfara state, for treatment.

February 6, 2025

County News

Church stampede in Nigeria’s capital leaves at least 13 killed

According to witnesses, many attendees arrived as early as 4 a.m. local time, despite the event being scheduled to start between 7 a.m. and...

December 22, 2024

ANALYSIS

Nigeria’s terror group Lakurawa is nothing new – it exists because of government’s failure: analysts

Nigeria’s north-west has a long history of armed banditry. Insecurity, poverty and hunger are at their most severe levels in this region.

November 18, 2024

Africa

Nearly 40 killed, over 414,000 affected by floods in northeast Nigeria

ABUJA, Sept. 15 (Xinhua) — Nearly 40 people have been killed and more than 414,000 others affected by the devastating floods that have recently...

September 15, 2024

CHINA DAILY

China, Nigeria elevate relations to comprehensive strategic partnership: China Daily

The announcement was jointly made by Xi and Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, who is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on...

September 4, 2024

Africa

Over 40 killed in central Nigeria gunmen attack

ABUJA, May 22 (Xinhua) — More than 40 people were killed by a group of gunmen who attacked a village in central Nigeria’s Plateau...

May 22, 2024