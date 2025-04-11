Connect with us

Nigeria bans airing of song criticising president

Released earlier in the week, the song has gained a lot of attention on social media in Nigeria and has sparked debate regarding the economic and security situation in the country.

Published

The Nigerian authorities have banned broadcasters from playing the song Tell Your Papa, which criticises the country’s leader.

Artist Eedris Abdulkareem’s lyrics slam President Bola Tinubu and urge his influential son, Seyi, to let his father know “people are dying” through hardship and insecurity and there is “hunger” in the country.

In a letter to TV and radio stations, the National Broadcast Commission (NBC), which issues licenses and regulates the industry, ordered the track not to be played, saying it violates the country’s broadcast code.

The NBC said it considered Tell Your Papa’s content to be “inappropriate” and “objectionable” adding that it falls short of public decency standards.

On becoming president in May 2023, Tinubu introduced a number of economic reforms which increased the cost of living.

He dropped the fuel subsidy, which had long kept petrol prices low, saying that the government could no longer afford it. Fuel prices then jumped sharply which had a knock-on effect on the rest of the economy.

Annual inflation was above 30% for most of last year and the price of some basic food items increased by even more.

This has led some Nigerians to cut back on the number of meals they eat a day and the amount of food they consume.

There are also worries about the level of insecurity in the country with kidnapping-for-ransom still a major issue and fears that Islamist militant group Boko Haram could make a resurgence in the north-east.

On the track, in a mix of English, Yoruba and Pidgin, Abdulkareem tells Tinubu’s son that his father “is not trying” and that he has made “too many empty promises”.

When it comes to insecurity, the artist urges Seyi to travel by road, instead of private jet, to experience the dangers faced by ordinary Nigerians.

Tinubu’s government has in the past defended its economic policies saying that the president was aiming to put the country on a stable footing in the long term.

In order to deal with the short-term pain, the authorities have an on-going cash transfer scheme to help 15 million poorer Nigerian households.

When it comes to security, the government has said that the situation has improved in the last 18 months.

As the licensing authority, the NBC can sanction broadcasters for ignoring its orders. In the past they have fined stations and suspended licenses for violations.

Abdulkareem is not new to controversy as he recorded a similar song in the past.

In 2003, he released his most popular tune to date – Nigeria jaga jaga, meaning “Nigeria has spoiled”.

Then President Olusegun Obasanjo reacted harshly, publicly insulting Abdulkareem. The song was banned for broadcasters but gained popularity among Nigerians and became a street anthem.

